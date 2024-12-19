WVU WR DayDay Farmer enters transfer portal

West Virginia freshman wide receiver Ric’Darious ‘DayDay’ Farmer is entering the transfer portal.

Max Olson of ESPN first reported the news.

Farmer was a true freshman this past season after he was highly sought after recruit coming out of high school.

Farmer played in 11 games this year and had six catches for 54 yards. He also had two rushes for six yards.

Farmer will have three years of eligibility as he’s one of many Mountaineers hitting the portal after the change at head coach.