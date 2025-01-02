WVU WR Hudson Clement transfers to Illinois

After entering the transfer portal last month, former West Virginia wide receiver Hudson Clement has found a new home at Illinois.

Clement, a native of Martinsburg, W.Va., made a name for himself in 2023 as a walk-on. He burst onto the scene with three touchdowns in WVU's win over Duquesne, earning a scholarship shortly after. This season, Clement established himself as the Mountaineers' top receiver, recording 51 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns. He capped off the year with a standout performance in WVU's bowl game against Memphis, hauling in 11 passes for 166 yards and two scores.

Over his time with West Virginia, Clement played in 23 games, finishing with 73 receptions for 1,221 yards and nine touchdowns.