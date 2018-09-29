SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Marcus Simms had never eclipsed the 100-yard mark through the first two plus years in a West Virginia uniform. He’s now done it in back-to-back games.

Simms, now a junior, has taken his game from situational deep threat to important cog in the Mountaineers offense in his third full year on the field.

The Maryland native set career highs against Youngstown State with eight grabs for 119 yards showcasing the ability to catch the ball underneath and not just down the sideline. He followed that up with five catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

On the year, he has caught a total of 15 passes on the 19 times he’s been targeted for 295 total yards. The 15 catches are only 20 shy of his entire total last year and he’s almost half way to the 663 yards he posted during the 2017 season.

He’s also flashed his trademark ability to take the top off defenses with an 82-yard catch and run for a score against Kansas State.

It’s been a banner start for Simms and basically a major step forward through three games.

“I think where Marcus is at is the natural progression of it,” coordinator Jake Spavital said.

It’s a progression that began in the off-season when Simms upped his overall commitment level and took that over to the practice field. That’s not to say he wasn’t committed before, but as players spend time in a college program they realize the areas that need more focus.

After an up and down season where he was suspended for the Virginia Tech game due to off-the-field issues, this year has been a very different story.

Players mature and that has happened with Simms as well.

“I credit his willing to practice his trail off and he’s done that for a while now,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said. “It’s paying off for him; he’s playing as well as he has since he’s been here.”

Used as a deep threat and an option on special teams, Simms has become a primary option in the West Virginia passing attack and has graded out as one of the top players on the team according to Pro Football Focus. He has seen the third most snaps at the position and has done it in all areas.

With Simms now playing at a high level it puts a stress on opposing defensive coordinators who already were tasked with trying to slow down seniors David Sills and Gary Jennings. Couple that with how he has been able to become a more complete option and it opens up even more for him and the offense.

“That’s where I see the biggest improvement is the underneath stuff. We all knew he could run and get it now he’s becoming an every down guy that we can get it to underneath,” Spavital said.

But his speed is truly a difference maker and will continue to be as he offers a true deep threat and can stretch the defense with that alone. It’s an element that he brings to the table that nobody else on the group can match in regards to taking the top off a defense.

“Love where he’s at and he’s playing at a high pace and a high level. He’s one of the faster guys you’ll see on the field,” Spavital said.