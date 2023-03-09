Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark understood how critical addressing the media rights package was before he even took the job.

That’s why the newly appointed commissioner made it his primary focus to get things extended as soon as he was appointed into the position Aug. 1.

“I just felt we live in such an unpredictable world and it was important to have some clarity and stabilize the conference,” Yormark said. “And the best way to do that was to get a deal done with ESPN and FOX.”

And that’s what Yormark was able to do by getting to the negotiating table early and securing a six-year extension with the two current partners that will play the new 12-team alignment of the league $31.7 million per team beginning in 2025.

It’s a move at the time that might have seemed a little rushed, but considering what has been unfolding with layoffs with media companies and challenges that industry is facing it continues to look more favorable.

Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and Central Florida will join the league in July and then Texas and Oklahoma will depart in 2024 to give the league its configuration heading into the new media rights deal.

Adding to the fact is that the Big 12 is currently the only power five league that will be partnered with both ESPN and FOX which will provide opportunities for both marketing and unprecedented promotion.

“The fact that we were able to cement a six-year extension with two of the biggest media partners in the business that truly elevate and glamorize our conference in every way possible,” Yormark said. “I look back on that and I’m just thrilled.”

Yormark admitted that finding a way to cut that deal with ESPN and Fox was a driver in the decision-making process and was incredibly important to the league. The conference certainly could have waited things out and attempted to pursue a more streaming focused deal, but where the league is at today Yormark believes that they needed the biggest platform possible to promote the member institutions.

“I think we have brands that are right on the cusp and we want to make those into household brands. And there is nobody better than ESPN and FOX to do that for us,” Yormark said.

There of course will be a streaming element with the Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and Yormark has had many discussions with ESPN about the digital side to upgrade, rebrand and with the overall production. And the commissioner admits that he is excited about it and how it will evolve.

On the topic of expansion, Yormark has been consistent that all possible additions must be additive to the Big 12 Conference and they are focused on the topic and exploring all possibilities. Yormark is comfortable with the current makeup of the league, but it is incumbent on him to explore everything.

As far as expansion candidates they must be a good cultural fit and geography will be important as well as Yormark envisions the Big 12 as a truly national conference.

“Performance matters, both academic and on the field and on the court. We think about a lot of things when we explore expansion. Not just one metric but a couple,” Yormark said.

Yormark also believes that the league’s basketball component, which was up nine-percent up this past season, could be further monetized in the future. That won’t happen until the next television rights deal so the focus moving forward will be about value creation and positioning themselves on that front.

And while ESPN has done an excellent job helping to glamorize the league but the new television deal will allow FOX to become a player with the college basketball side of things as well.

“That just gives us another shot in the arm as it relates to more exposure, more marketing,” he said.

As part of that potential expansion aspect, Gonzaga is a team that has been mentioned and Yormark confirmed that he has spoken with the school although the focus right now is on other areas.

“I like Gonzaga. Obviously a great program. My focus right now is to see what happens throughout our industry. There's a lot of moving parts. I continue to have conversations with Gonzaga,” he said.