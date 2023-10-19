Oklahoma State and West Virginia haven't crossed paths a bunch in recruiting but it has happened.

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Oklahoma State players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Cowboys were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

Goodlow was a highly productive player during his time at Tulsa where he recorded 81 tackles and 8 sacks over his time on the field with his most productive in his final year with 44 tackles and 2 sacks. The Oklahoma native received an offer from West Virginia but the Mountaineers weren't able to really make up much ground outside that. Goodlow would take an official visit and commit to the Cowboys fairly early into his recruitment and the edge rusher is being counted on for a big role with 17 tackles and a sack through this point of the season.

Bruce was a target that West Virginia was exploring but never formally offered a scholarship after he entered the transfer portal after spending two seasons at Iowa. Played in 25 games during his time with the Hawkeyes and totaled 44 catches for 396 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Committed to Oklahoma State and will have two seasons remaining at the wide receiver position for the Pokes. But is currently away from the team due to off the field issues.

