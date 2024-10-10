You might remember these Cyclones when they were WVU football targets

If the last name sounds familiar, it should. Becht is the son of former West Virginia tight end Anthony and while he camped in Morgantown and received interest the program never made a strong push for his services. The Mountaineers targeted other options and Becht would make his commitment to the Cyclones. Spent his first year redshirting, but then was thrust into a starting role the following year when the starter was suspended from the team. Becht made the most of it by throwing for 3,120 yards and 23 touchdowns against just 8 interceptions. Now the Cyclones are clearly his team.

Lovett held an offer from West Virginia and developed a strong connection with running backs coach Chad Scott early in his recruitment. That kept the program on his list of options but he would eventually commit to Missouri. He spent two seasons there as a reserve before transferring to Iowa State where he appeared in all 13 games in 2023.

West Virginia offered Verdon but he was recruited during the pandemic so that limited his options when it came to visits. The safety committed to Iowa State where he started nine of 10 games this past season and recorded 47 total tackles.

Green spent two years at North Dakota State including his second campaign where he hauled in 45 catches for 877 yards and 3 touchdowns. West Virginia wasn't involved with his initial recruitment but the Mountaineers attempted to get involved once he entered the transfer portal although he would cut down his list and commit to Iowa State. He will have two years left in his career.