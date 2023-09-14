The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has crossed paths with Pittsburgh a lot in recruiting.

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Pittsburgh players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Panthers were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

Devonshire was a key target for West Virginia at various points during his initial recruitment and made multiple visits to campus. He held an offer from the Mountaineers and at times it seemed that the program was out front, but it never materialized. He would eventually sign with Kentucky but played only two seasons there appearing in 12 games with 6 tackles. Devonshire then elected to transfer and ended up back at Pittsburgh. He played in 13 games in 2021 as a reserve where he totaled 18 tackles and then had a much larger role this past year with 9 starts while appearing in 13 games. He was the cornerback that returned the tipped pass in the win last season and finished with 34 tackles and 3 picks on the season.

West Virginia had not only one shot at McMillon but two and was unsuccessful in both pursuits. Out of high school West Virginia offered but things never really picked up and he would eventually commit to Florida. After spending two seasons there, the athletic safety entered his name into the transfer portal and West Virginia quickly jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer. It didn't amount to much though as McMillon would take a visit to Pittsburgh and commit there early into his second recruitment. Entering his first season with the Panthers and fills a need at safety.

Veilleux was a top target for West Virginia during his initial recruitment and the Mountaineers were able to bring him to campus multiple times for junior days and camps. He is a talented arm that eventually selected Penn State despite the all-out push from the Mountaineers. He only spent two seasons there before entering the transfer portal and the Canadian native ended up committing to Pittsburgh.

Both West Virginia and Pittsburgh offered Gandy and he took official visits to each school over the summer last year. The Mountaineers had hoped to lure Gandy away from the Panthers, who were believed to be the favorites, and while he enjoyed his trip it wasn't enough to make that occur. Gandy would commit to the Panthers shortly after his visit to Morgantown and now enters his redshirt freshman season after appearing in only four games this past year.

Reynolds spent two seasons at Florida where he hauled in 12 catches for 239 yards in a limited role for the Gators. He elected to enter the transfer portal and the Mountaineers jumped in with an offer but was unable to get him on campus. He would take an official visit to Pittsburgh and elected to enroll with the program before West Virginia really ever got into the mix as a serious option.

DeShields held an offer from West Virginia and visited campus for a junior day event in March prior to his senior season. Running backs coach Chad Scott handled the lead recruiting role but he would take an official visit to Pittsburgh and commit to the program. He has played in 30 games and grown into a linebacker role with the Panthers. He also is used on special teams.

West Virginia offered Battle but things never really picked up between the two and he would take visits to several programs before signing with Pittsburgh. He has played in 21 games over three years primarily as a reserve cornerback or safety but was given a medical redshirt this past season due to an injury.

McIntyre was on the West Virginia radar including a visit to campus, but committed to Pittsburgh early in the process and held true to that pledge throughout the course of his recruitment. Played in three games as a freshman to preserve his redshirt and then 13 this past year with 17 tackles and 2 interceptions. This year is on the depth chart as a safety for the Panthers.

Jacoby had an offer from West Virginia out of high school but would sign with his home state Buckeyes. He didn't spend a lot of time there after entering the transfer portal and that would bring him to Pittsburgh. It's unclear how much the Mountaineers pursued the second time around but the redshirt junior has primarily served as a reserve.

Johnson visited West Virginia and for a time it seemed as if the Mountaineers were going to be one of the main teams competing for his signature. He had an excellent time on campus for a junior day in January but the Mountaineers were never able to really gain any more traction after that. TCU jumped into the mix and was able to steal him away from the East Coast. However, he wouldn't remain with the program long and transferred to Butler C.C. He would then switch positions and eventually sign with Pittsburgh where he has since moved to the tight end position. He appeared in 12 games this past season and recorded 6 catches for 89 yards.

Mack had strong interest in the West Virginia football program and even camped with the Mountaineers in hopes of earning a scholarship offer. That never materialized and he would eventually commit to the Panthers around the early signing period. He has since grown into a linebacker and has played in 26 games primarily on special teams over his first three years with the program.

Crumpley was initially committed to Minnesota but backed off that pledge and West Virginia became one of the schools that was the most heavily involved in his pursuit. He was recruited by defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and had heard good things about the program but eventually would select the Panthers. He did not appear in any games last season and will be a redshirt sophomore.

West Virginia offered and recruited Baer but didn't make his cut when he narrowed his schools down and it became more of a battle between Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Kentucky. He would eventually choose the Panthers and will be a redshirt freshman this coming fall after playing in three games in 2022.

West Virginia recruited Ford and offered a scholarship but was never really able to make up much ground. He committed to Pittsburgh and his recruitment effectively ended at that point. He did not play during the 2021 season and saw action in one game in 2022.

West Virginia offered Danielson and recruited him hard from the start. However, they weren't able to make up enough ground and the local product selected the Panthers. He has appeared in 51 total games over his career as a reserve and is coming off his most productive season with the Panthers where he racked up 17 tackles and 2 sacks while starting a total of five games.

West Virginia hosted Taylor after offered him but the Panthers would win this recruitment. The Mountaineers were the runner up after a July visit, but could not overcome Pittsburgh. He has played in 27 games primarily as a reserve and is entering his redshirt junior season this coming fall.

West Virginia offered Hall but things never really got off the ground much as he would commit to the Panthers and stay home. He did not appear in any games in 2021 and then 9 games in 2022 as a reserve safety.

Johnson was a key early target for West Virginia at wide receiver and was scheduled to take an official visit in June after making several stops on campus unofficially. But after an official visit to Pittsburgh, Johnson elected to end his recruitment and stayed faithful to that pledge throughout the process. Is a true freshman at wide receiver.

Biles has an official visit set to West Virginia after receiving a scholarship offer earlier in the process but never made it to campus because he committed to Pittsburgh before. A versatile defensive back, Biles is an option that was intriguing but it never really had a chance to get off the ground when it comes to his recruitment by the Mountaineers.

