One position change has opened the door for three freshmen to potentially see meaningful snaps on West Virginia’s defense this upcoming season.

With Josh Norwood making the move from cornerback to safety to help fulfill one of the voids left by Kenny Robinson and Derrek Pitts after they departed the team after the spring, freshmen Nicktroy Fortune, Tae Mayo and Tacorey Turner now find themselves battling for playing time and providing depth at the position as well.



While this change may not have seemed ideal for the cornerbacks at first, it speaks volumes to the confidence West Virginia’s coaches have in this position group.



Even with Norwood moving to safety, the Mountaineers still have two viable starting options in Hakeem Bailey and Keith Washington, who have 17 career starts between them. Behind those two are the three freshmen as well as junior college transfer Dreshun Miller. Alonzo Addae, cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae’s cousin who transferred from New Hampshire, will have to sit out this season due to NCAA transfer rules.



At this point in fall camp, Addae likes what he sees out of the cornerbacks but there’s obviously room for improvement.



“Everything’s not perfect at this point, but the one thing that I do know is that they are definitely working at it and I’ve been excited about their growth just from day one to now,” Addae said. “And I think if we continue to do that with those younger guys especially I think we’ll put ourselves in a pretty good place.”



Growth and development are what Addae emphasized to the defensive backs as fall camp got underway. The key to growth however is to take the good with the bad, learn from mistakes and if mistakes and miscues are made, make them with a full effort.



“Failure is growth--having good days, having bad days, winning and maybe even losing some,” Addae said. “You gain just as much from losing as you do from winning. Sometimes getting beat or maybe not being in the right leverage or maybe not having perfect coverage is a learning tool as well and so I think that’s been awesome for our guys as they went through camp.



“They’re not afraid to make mistakes but rather to play with their hair on fire, play fast and try to make a play. So that’s been pretty good.”



According to Addae, players will continue to get reps so that they can compete and be evaluated by the staff.