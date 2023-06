Kinsler, 6-foot-3, 248-pounds, also collected offers from Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Louisville, Boston College, Purdue, Syracuse, Connecticut and a number of others prior to selecting the Mountaineers.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit to Morgantown during the June 2 weekend and the Big 12 Conference program was sitting at the top of his recruitment. After thinking things over, Kinsler saw enough to close his recruitment and commit to the West Virginia football program.

Kinsler visited West Virginia earlier in the process but this most recent trip to campus was eye-opening with how he could fit into the program at every level.

“I saw everything that I didn’t see before and it changed my whole aspect of the campus and the program. It was way better than I expected,” he said.

Kinsler is being targeted as an edge rusher with the ability to continue to grow and develop into a three technique and five-technique once he is at the college level. He is coming off a season here he rolled up 47 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks during his junior season.

Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter for Kinsler and played a key role in locking up the talented edge presence for the Mountaineers in the recruiting class.

Overall, Kinsler is the sixth commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class and represents the third along the defensive line with Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers 2024 defensive end Obinna Onwuka and Camden (N.J.) 2024 defensive tackle Richard James.

WVSports.com will have more with Kinsler in the near future.