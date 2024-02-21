Horne, 5-foot-11, 165-pounds, has been a popular target adding to his list of power four programs and the Mountaineers jumped into the mix during the contact period.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2025 cornerback Tavius Horne already held several offers from power program but now you can add West Virginia to the list.

It wasn’t the first time that Horne had spoken with the coaching staff after secondary coach ShaDon Brown was in contact last spring, but it was the most significant interaction between the two.

“He was the one who offered and told me to look up some more things about their history,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is still in the process of doing that but is familiar with some of the former players at the school such as Tavon Austin.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Mountaineers utilize a lot of 4-2-5 packages which is appealing to the defensive back and while he hasn’t visited yet he hopes to do that in the spring.

The Mountaineers like Horne as a cornerback and many of the things that stand out about his game make him an ideal fit for what the coaches want at that spot.

“They like how fast I play and how I’m not afraid to come up and tackle,” he said.

Also, a gifted student, Horne holds a 3.7 grade-point-average, and that aspect also is going to be critical when it comes to sorting out his eventual list of options.

Horne took a visit to Georgia Tech prior to the dead period and is looking at places he could visit this spring including that possible trip to Morgantown in order to get a better understanding of the school.

Some of the others that have offered include Louisville, Colorado, Indiana, Syracuse and Stanford and Horne isn’t wanting to really rush into the process. Instead, he wants to sort out his list of favorites and find the best fit for him in a variety of different areas.

“I’m looking for a program to feel like I’m home and a scheme that fits my playing style,” he said.