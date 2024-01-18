Stewart, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, was able to meet with secondary coach ShaDon Brown along with head coach Neal Brown to discuss how he could fit into the program in the defensive backfield.

Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic 2025 cornerback Deshawn Stewart made the trip down to West Virginia for the first junior day of January and saw some things that certainly caught his attention.

“He liked my size and length and thinks I’m a hybrid player on defense meaning I can play all three positions and excel at them,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect could have a role at safety, corner or nickel and that versatility to move around is something that’s appealing to both West Virginia and Stewart.

“If I put my mind to it I can play all of those positions,” he said.

During the course of the trip, Stewart also was able to tour the facilities and learn more about the school from an academic perspective on top of the football program.

West Virginia has been in the mix for Stewart for quite some time and he has been able to develop a solid connection with the coaches since they first offered him a scholarship.

Related: 2025 DE Kemajou enjoys junior day experience at West Virginia

The plan now is for Stewart to return to West Virginia for a spring practice to see how things operate with the coaching staff and also is looking at trips to Penn State, Cincinnati and Syracuse.

Stewart would like to have his college decision wrapped up by the end of spring or early summer and knows what he wants to find in a school.

“Fit in the scheme and just connections with coaches, players and everybody on campus,” he said.