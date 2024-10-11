in other news
A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Iowa State Football Series
West Virginia vs. Iowa State: A Historical Football Showdown As West Virginia gears up to host Iowa State.
Iowa State's Matt Campbell previews WVU and praises expected atmosphere
What Matt Campbell said ahead of West Virginia game
West Virginia growing, developing on defense
West Virginia put together their best effort of the season on defense against Oklahoma State.
West Virginia looks for a better showing with a spotlight on the program
West Virginia has played their way into another major opportunity at home with No. 11 Iowa State coming to town.
2026 DB Devonte Anderson ready to see West Virginia
Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange 2026 defensive back Devonte Anderson plans to visit West Virginia.
in other news
A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Iowa State Football Series
West Virginia vs. Iowa State: A Historical Football Showdown As West Virginia gears up to host Iowa State.
Iowa State's Matt Campbell previews WVU and praises expected atmosphere
What Matt Campbell said ahead of West Virginia game
West Virginia growing, developing on defense
West Virginia put together their best effort of the season on defense against Oklahoma State.
Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange 2026 defensive back Devonte Anderson has made several visits already but plans on adding another school to that list this coming weekend.
That’s because Anderson plans to make the trek north to check out the West Virginia program.
Anderson, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers late last week when he spoke with the coaching staff.
“The offer from West Virginia was great. I was very shocked and very happy at the moment when they offered me,” he said. “It was amazing.”
The Rivals.com three-star prospect is still finding out about the Big 12 Conference program and has been in touch with both secondary coach ShaDon Brown and recruiting analyst Morgan Montgomery. From what he has found out the versatile athlete likes what he has heard about the school thus far.
“I know that the program is a very good and big program and they bring the energy,” he said.
West Virginia is targeting Anderson as a defensive back and the coaching staff has been impressed with how he can be utilized all over the field due to his athleticism. He also has the desirable combination of both length and size for a possible piece in the secondary.
Anderson plans to make a visit to West Virginia this coming weekend for the Iowa State game and is excited to get a look at what the school has to offer.
The talented defensive back wants to find a great program that has the right type of coaching that he wants to find in a college program and a place where he can fit in with the current roster.
“So I can be around a good coaching staff and also a great atmosphere,” he said.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe
- APB
- DT
- C
- CB
- DUAL
- SDE
- ATH
- TE
- SDE
- WR