2026 DB Devonte Anderson ready to see West Virginia

That’s because Anderson plans to make the trek north to check out the West Virginia program.

Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange 2026 defensive back Devonte Anderson has made several visits already but plans on adding another school to that list this coming weekend.

Anderson, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers late last week when he spoke with the coaching staff.

“The offer from West Virginia was great. I was very shocked and very happy at the moment when they offered me,” he said. “It was amazing.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is still finding out about the Big 12 Conference program and has been in touch with both secondary coach ShaDon Brown and recruiting analyst Morgan Montgomery. From what he has found out the versatile athlete likes what he has heard about the school thus far.

“I know that the program is a very good and big program and they bring the energy,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Anderson as a defensive back and the coaching staff has been impressed with how he can be utilized all over the field due to his athleticism. He also has the desirable combination of both length and size for a possible piece in the secondary.

Anderson plans to make a visit to West Virginia this coming weekend for the Iowa State game and is excited to get a look at what the school has to offer.

The talented defensive back wants to find a great program that has the right type of coaching that he wants to find in a college program and a place where he can fit in with the current roster.

“So I can be around a good coaching staff and also a great atmosphere,” he said.



