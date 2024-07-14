Surratt, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, had exchanged several messages with the coaching staff once the contact period opened with his class but was able to speak with graduate assistant Jevaughn Codlin on the phone.

Shelby (N.C.) Crest 2026 safety D’Various Surratt doesn’t know much about the West Virginia football program but now has an incentive to do so after receiving an offer from the program.

That’s when he found out the news that the Mountaineers were offering.

“I’ve talked to Coach Cod and Coach (ShaDon) Brown and the little we’ve spoken they both seem like really good coaches and good people,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is still learning about the West Virginia football program but is excited to continue to build relationships with the coaching staff.

“From a visual standpoint everything looks really good,” he said.

The plan for Surratt is to try to make it to Morgantown on July 25 in order to spend more time with the coaching staff and get a feel for the Mountaineers football program up close and personal.

Surratt is being recruited as a safety and the coaching staff is impressed with his abilities to make plays on the ball and constantly being around it.

He has already taken visits to Tennessee, N.C. State and Appalachian State but also plans to visit several others outside West Virginia including Virginia Tech and Duke.

Surratt doesn’t have a decision timeline at this stage but wants to find a school where the team is close and he is a good fit for what the program wants to do schematically.