Mount Olive (N.C.) North Duplin 2026 defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin is still figuring things out about West Virginia but now holds an offer from the program.

“We were talking for about 20-minutes and I love how his mindset is on and off the field for coaching,” he said. “I think he is a great guy and I loved the conversation we had.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is being targeted as a versatile option on the defensive line and that is something that caught the attention of Thompson.

“He said he knows that he could move me from a zero, three or a five technique,” he said. “And I would eat in every single one of them.”

However, the program wants him to play defensive tackle and Thompson has let him know that he would be a natural fit for what the program does on the defensive line.

“He told me that I would be a great fit for West Virginia,” he said.

Ruffin is still finding out more about West Virginia but is open to learning more about the school over the next few years. He has yet to visit campus but does plan on doing so in the future.

Ruffin also is hoping to visit a lot of schools in the coming weeks and months.

“As far as games,” he said.



