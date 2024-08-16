PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

2026 DL Trashawn Ruffin talks about his West Virginia offer

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan
Get 75% of our annual subscription! Click the image above to sign up now!

Mount Olive (N.C.) North Duplin 2026 defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin is still figuring things out about West Virginia but now holds an offer from the program.

Ruffin, 6-foot-3, 303-pounds, received the scholarship offer after a conversation with assistant defensive line coach Jaysen Thompson.

“We were talking for about 20-minutes and I love how his mindset is on and off the field for coaching,” he said. “I think he is a great guy and I loved the conversation we had.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is being targeted as a versatile option on the defensive line and that is something that caught the attention of Thompson.

“He said he knows that he could move me from a zero, three or a five technique,” he said. “And I would eat in every single one of them.”

However, the program wants him to play defensive tackle and Thompson has let him know that he would be a natural fit for what the program does on the defensive line.

“He told me that I would be a great fit for West Virginia,” he said.

Ruffin is still finding out more about West Virginia but is open to learning more about the school over the next few years. He has yet to visit campus but does plan on doing so in the future.

Ruffin also is hoping to visit a lot of schools in the coming weeks and months.

“As far as games,” he said.


