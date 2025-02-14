2026 four-star LB Tony Williams adds West Virginia offer

That’s because the assistant gave him the news that the Mountaineers were extending a scholarship offer which was an exciting development in his recruitment.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines 2026 linebacker Tony Williams won’t forget the conversation that he had with West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley.

“We were having a great conversation, and he extended an offer to me. Then we got to know each other really well,” he said. “I know a lot about the school, especially Tavon Austin.”

Alley spoke with the Rivals.com four-star prospect about his fit in the West Virginia defense and how the coaching staff likes how physical he was at the position but also his versatility.

“To play inside and outside the box,” he said.

Williams is coming off a season where he recorded 106 tackles, 7 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles and he is being targeted as a weakside linebacker given his ability to not only tackle but cover.

“To be able to play free, cover backs and tight ends and be able to roam,” he said.

Williams is looking into a potential visit to West Virginia if he can get it on the schedule, but he also has official visits planned in the next few months to Illinois and SMU. Potential unofficial visits to Miami, Louisville, N.C. State and Wake Forest also are in the works, too.

Williams will place a strong emphasis on his fit in the defensive scheme that he selects as well as the history of the coaching staff with developing players at his position. He also wants to find a school that his parents will support and where he can get the best educational opportunities.

“Just the fit,” he said.