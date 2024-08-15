PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago baseball Edit

2026 in-state RHP Slade Barton calls commitment to WVU 'a huge honor'

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer
For high school athletes from the state of West Virginia, a lot of times being able to put on the Flying WV just means more. That's certainly the case for right-handed pitcher Slade Barton who recently committed to play for the Mountaineers.

Barton is from Charleston, attending George Washington High School.

"Committing to WVU as an in-state kid is a huge honor. It means a lot to represent my home state and play for a school that I’ve grown to love. It is definitely a dream come true to have the chance to contribute to the success of a program that means so much to the community," Barton said.

Barton has a sinker that currently sits in the upper-80's. He thrives on commanding the strike zone as a pitcher and getting ahead of hitters.

The recruiting process for Barton started with him attending camps in Morgantown. From there, he was offered once the window opened at the start of the month for rising juniors to be eligible to receive an offer from coaches.

"The recruiting process has been great," Barton said "I have gone to several college camps but West Virginia has set themselves apart. I wasn’t able to talk to them until early [Aug. 1], so I had no idea what to expect. When they offered a spot, it was a dream come true as this is the university and state I want to represent and be a part of."

Barton referenced WVU feeling like a family environment and said he enjoyed his conversations with all the coaches on the staff.

"I have talked to all of the coaches pretty much equally. I really love what Coach Sabins and his staff are doing with the program. It’s like a family and I love that," Barton said. "They emphasized the strong sense of community at WVU, the amazing support system for student-athletes, and the opportunities for both athletic and personal growth. Their vision for the team and their genuine interest in my development really resonated with me."

Overall, Barton said he will always be a team-first type of player, trying to do what he can to help his team win.

"As a baseball player, I pride myself on being a dedicated team member. I work hard both on and off the field to improve my skills and contribute to the team's success. My focus is always on giving my best effort, whether it's pitching, or supporting my teammates. I'm committed to the sport and always looking for ways to grow and help my team win," Barton said.


----------

