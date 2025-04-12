2026 LB Dwyer excited for next step at West Virginia

Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 2026 linebacker Cameron Dwyer knew that West Virginia was where he wanted to spend his college career so he didn’t see any need to wait any longer.

The assistant has been the lead recruiter for Dwyer throughout the process and it only made sense that he would be the one the talented linebacker informed.

“West Virginia was where my heart was at and I just felt a lot of opportunity going to West Virginia. I called up Coach Alley. We talked for about an hour and after our conversation, I let him know I was committed,” he said.

The connection with Alley has been critical for Dwyer throughout and he felt an immediate connection with him with how he approaches coaching as it reminded him of his high school coaches.

The Mountaineers are targeting Dwyer as an WILL linebacker and he believes his skill set is a great fit for what the program wants to do on the field.

“With my speed playing the WILL backer sending me on blitzes and covering guys in space,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has yet to visit Morgantown which speaks to the connection that he has already forged with the coaches by offering his commitment. But he is excited to get to campus for his official visit June 6-8.

“I’m super fired up for my official visit and can’t wait to be in Morgantown,” he said.

Dwyer plans to enroll at West Virginia after he graduates this coming December and is happy to have his recruitment now in the rearview as he can focus on closing out his high school career.

“I’m so excited to finally make this decision. I can finally sleep. This decision was very important so it took a lot of time to make it,” he said.