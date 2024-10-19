2026 LB CJ Sanna sees West Virginia

Sanna, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, had been in contact with inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz but this was an opportunity to get an idea of what the program was like up close and personal.

Lewis Center (Oh.) Olentangy 2026 linebacker CJ Sanna received an offer from West Virginia in September but made the trek to Morgantown for his first look at the program for the Iowa State game.

And while he didn’t know what to expect when it came to the trip, one thing definitely stood out.

“I had a lot of fun. The atmosphere was electric,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect spent the bulk of his time with Koonz and was also able to meet with head coach Neal Brown. The message from the coaching staff was pretty straightforward.

“The coaching staff told me to keep balling and producing good film,” he said.

Sanna believes that he would be a good fit in the scheme and is being targeted as an inside linebacker due to his combination of speed and physicality at the spot. He also features the versatility to play inside or outside the box which makes him an intriguing option for college coaches.

He was accompanied on the trip by his teammate Kaden Gebhardt.

The offer from West Virginia joins a list of several schools that have offered, including Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Iowa State, Purdue, Wisconsin and a number of others.

Sanna isn’t sure if he will make it back to Morgantown over the rest of the season but did admit that the fan base impressed him.

“WVU has great fans even when they were down they never stopped cheering for the Mountaineers,” he said.

The talented linebacker wants to find a good fit culturally and a place where he fits in not only with the plans of the coaching staff but the rest of the players on the roster.