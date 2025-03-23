2026 RB Wright plans to return to West Virginia

Wright, 5-foot-10, 200-pounds, previously visited Morgantown for the match up against UCF this past fall and was impressed with what he was able to see during that experience.

Gibraltar (Mi.) Carlson 2026 running back Izaiah Wright has been to West Virginia before but plans to return for another look at the football program.

Granted that was with a different coaching staff at the time, but the Rivals.com three-star prospect was impressed with his time on campus.

“I will be back,” he said.

Several coaches have been involved in the recruitment of Wright including former assistant wide receivers coach Nick Porreca who served as the primary contact. It was Porreca who initially offered him a scholarship.

“It was a blessing. He said he loved everything about my game,” he said.

Outside of West Virginia, Wright has received offers from Tennessee, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Missouri, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Cincinnati, and a number of others.

The plan is to return to Morgantown for another look at the school and at this point he is working on setting that up to get to know the new coaching staff better.

“I’m looking for a family-like atmosphere and a close-knit team,” he said.