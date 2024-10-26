2026 TE Rowen Walsh enjoys game day experience at West Virginia

Walsh, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, earned his scholarship after an impressive performance at the Mountaineers 7-on-7 passing camp in June but this allowed him the chance to see what game day is like for the Big 12 Conference program.

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2026 tight end Rowen Walsh received an offer from West Virginia over the summer but made it back to campus for the Kansas State game for another look.

“My recent visit was amazing. I really got to see how a Power Four program plays and the speed of it. The speed of the game definitely was the first thing that stood out to me,” he said.

Tight ends coach Blaine Stewart has been the primary point of contact for him and the two have been able to become closer over the past couple of months. The assistant has made it clear that Walsh is a talented player and one that he would like to add to the program.

“He is definitely the type of coach I want to play for in college,” he said.

Stewart has made Walsh feel at home and the program itself also has his attention after now seeing it multiple times over the course of his recruitment.

“The program is amazing,” he said.

Walsh has been targeted 10 times this season and has hauled in 9 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. He is being recruited strictly as a tight end with coaches impressed with his ability to move as well as how he could catch the football and get upfield.

Walsh plans to wait until after his junior season to start to sort through his options and after making some stops at junior days will narrow down his list of where he wants to take official visits. But at this point, it’s safe to say that the Mountaineers are on that list.

“I plan to have West Virginia in that mix,” he said.