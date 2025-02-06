2026 WR Craig Dandridge adds West Virginia offer

Dandridge, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, spoke with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett who visited his high school in order to speak with him about the Mountaineers football program.

Milton (Ga.) Cambridge 2026 athlete Craig Dandridge first heard from the new West Virginia coaching staff during the contact period and now the program is squarely on his radar.

That’s when he got the word that the program was extending a scholarship offer.

“We had a great conversation about the school, the staff, the culture, their offense and what he likes about my game. And at the end he told me I had earned an offer from them,” he said.

Garrett is targeting Dandridge as a wide receiver and said that he was impressed with his explosiveness, how he gets in and out his breaks and his ability to create separation. All of the programs are targeting Dandridge as a wide receiver at this stage of the process.

“He expressed that I’m the type of athlete and person they want at West Virginia,” he said. “I think the coaches are doing the right things to help develop their team and the players.”

Dandridge is currently working on setting up visits to some schools this spring and West Virginia is one that is currently on that list. He plans to sit down with his family in order to plan exactly where he will be making stops in the coming weeks and months.

Dandridge is looking for a program that offers a great education and can help him develop on and off the field and wants to develop a strong relationship with the coaches.

“I want to be able to talk to them about anything, not just football. A great culture and being able to make an impact early,” he said.