2027 QB James Perrone likes fit in West Virginia offense

Perrone, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, spoke with quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez and that’s when he got the news that the Mountaineers were extending an offer.

Miami (Fla.) Southridge 2027 quarterback James Perrone had an idea about the West Virginia football program but now has even more incentive after the Mountaineers jumped in with an offer.

“I was really excited about getting the offer,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is intrigued by the West Virginia offense because of the tempo and how the Mountaineers incorporate some of the run-pass-option concepts.

“I think that the offense would fit me really well because that’s the offense that I use right now in high school,” he said.

Rodriguez made it clear that the Mountaineers were impressed with his ability to scramble as well as how he can throw the football. He accounted for 3,300 yards and 34 touchdowns.

“He said that I’d fit right into the offense,” he said.

Perrone plans to take a visit to West Virginia for a game day and is excited to learn more about the school once he is able to do that.

The signal caller is placing a priority on where he can fit in with the offense and a place that really makes him a priority.

“I also want to be developed on and off the field,” he said.