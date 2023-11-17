As West Virginia gears up to host Cincinnati this weekend, we look at the series through the years. The Mountaineers have had an overwhelming advantage in the series however, many of the games have been competitive.

A Glimpse Through The Years

The rivalry dates back to October 1, 1921, when the Mountaineers and the Bearcats first met. West Virginia started the series with a 55-0 win in Morgantown. The teams have played 20 times.

Overall Series Record - 16-3-1

The Mountaineers have dominated the series with 16 wins, while the Bearcats have taken 3. There was one tie in 1945.

Streaks and Numbers

The Mountaineers' longest win streak of seven games was from 1969 to 2002 underscoring their dominance. The Bearcats' best was a much shorter run of two games in 2008 and 2009.

WVU's largest victory margin was a whopping 69-3 in 1989. The narrowest win margin was in 2002 and then again in 2011 when the Mountaineers collected three-point wins.

Cincinnati's largest margin was three-point wins in 2008 when the teams went into overtime and in 2009.

The highest number of points scored by both teams was 72 points in 1989 and the lowest in series history was seven points in 1939.

Recent History

The most recent matchup, on November 12, 2011, was a close victory for WVU as they beat Cincinnati 24-21 win.

Location Advantage?

The Mountaineers have been nearly dominant at home, boasting an 8-2-1 record, and their away record is equally impressive at 8-1.

Points Scored

The two teams have scored a total of 690 points over their 20 games, averaging 34.5 points per contest.

This Year's Matchup

The rivalry is set to be rekindled this year and will be the first with both schools as members of the Big 12 Conference.

The Mountaineers are 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the conference. They're coming off a loss to Oklahoma. Cincinnati is 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play. They won their last game 24-14 over Houston.