This offseason, one of the additions to WVU's coaching staff was Victor Cabral.

Cabral comes to WVU as the outside linebackers coach, but his impact is being felt all throughout the defensive front.

"He’s got high energy. He’s always talking, he’s got a great, positive, attitude. Me selfishly, he’s been a D-line coach and a professional defensive lineman before so I’ve been picking his brain and checking myself and growing the game through his knowledge. My guys love talking to him too, it’s been great communication with him for third down stuff and learning pass rush, he’s a great teacher," West Virginia defensive line coach Andrew Jackson said.

Cabral comes from Appalachian State where he served in Jackson's position there. His experience with the defensive line is helping Jackson and his group as well.

"Three-down defense wasn’t my background coming into this deal and he’s been doing that for a long time, so I think he’s been awesome as far as that for our front in general and our defensive coaching staff providing ideas, looking at our tape from last year and adding some stuff to our packages," Jackson said.

One of the players under Cabral's command is Tyrin Bradley.

Last season Bradley flew somewhat under the radar until he flashed with a one-handed interception in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Bradley will not be counted on more as a pass rusher in 2024 after he finished with 2.5 sacks in 2023.

"He’s great, ever since he’s got here he’s changed the trajectory of our room. He’s allowed me to be more free, I can be myself out there. He gives us the comfortability to try new things out there. He was bought here to increase our pass rush and help us pass rush. Ever since he’s got here, he’s taught me things and honed up on some skills that I may have already had and like I said, he’s allowed me to go out and be free and play my game," Bradley said.

Some of the things Bradley has worked with Cabral on are little things such as his vision and being able to detect things opposing offensive linemen are doing to try and slow him up.

"I wouldn’t say specific pass rush moves, more so just recognition. Understanding what type of blocks, what type of shames the o-line is giving us. Whether it’s a 60-man protection or just things like that. Understanding what moves I could move versus a slide, just understanding my keys and my eyes. He’s really helped me hone in on my eyes in terms of pass rushing and what to look for coming off the edge with certain blocks and the quarterback and how he moves," Bradley said.

"He tells us we’re rushing two people, we got to rush the tackle and the quarterback. Like I said, he just came in, he allows me to be a free player, allows me to try new stuff, and his energy level is always top-notch."

Cabral has helped Bradley make pass rushing into a chess match, trying to set up his opponent for later.

"Coach Cabral tells us all the time, pass rushing is like a chess game. We have to set the tackle up. Just like receivers, they set up [defensive backs] and they give them moves and releases off the line, it’s kind of similar for us. We may work a move and the ball comes out in a few seconds but we still get it in the tackles mind that we may come off and do this. It’s just a chess game," Bradley said.

"Throughout the game, sacks they come in bunches, so when you get them you’re likely to get another one. It’s real intellectual, just playing that chess game over the course of a game, over the course of a series with the tackle and showing him different things and getting him to open up his hips and counters and stuff like that."