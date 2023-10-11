What can you expect from the Cougars? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in CougarsDen.com Publisher Baileigh Sheffield.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with Houston.

1. What is the pulse of this Houston team right now? Is this team around expectations or worse? How have fans responded?

Fans don’t really have expectations with the team anymore besides coaching issues and a payout for Dana Holgorsen. It’s gotten worse over the last two years and since the move to the Big 12 and to see the recent play calling of the Cougars fans are not happy at all.

2. What's the situation at quarterback with Donovan Smith and how has he improved?

When Smith came in there was a QB1 duel between Smith and Lucas Coley but Smith ultimately won right before the season began. This was something Houston fans saw coming from a mile away, the year prior Houston lost to Smith and his former team Tech.

3. West Virginia is plenty familiar with Dana Holgorsen's offenses, but who are the playmakers to watch? How does this team want to attack?

Donovan Smith of course, he’s a great scrambler. Stacey Sneed (RB) he can make it happen. Very powerful with a great football IQ and knowing how to navigate into the red zone. Nose Guard Chdozie Nwankwo , very powerful even though he’s only 5’11 not huge in stature but still knows how to have leverage over opposing players. An underrated player is Nelson Ceaser, who has three sacks. Wide receiver Matthew Golden, he's probably the best player on the team. Golden is a sophomore wide receiver and at one point this season he had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Originally everyone was worried about whether or not he could fill Tank Dell's shoes, but he's doing well.

4. What defensive scheme do the Cougars use and who are the playmakers?

Playmakers on defense will be Ceaser Nelson, who was highly recruited prior to Houston a four star that came in as a linebacker but is now a defensive lineman. But he’s a huge playmaker and a PFF Preseason All-Big 12 Conference First Team (Edge). He’s one of the best returning edge rushers. Malik Fleming is a corner and more of backfield player you know underrated but can make the game changing plays. He’s had three interceptions so far.

5. How do you see this game playing out and what are the keys?

I can’t say that I see Houston winning. The play calling isn’t the best right now. Houston will have to come with an entirely new offensive scheme to win.