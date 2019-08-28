In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at season opening opponent James Madison and what to expect from the Dukes from Daily News-Record beat writer Greg Madia.

Madia also has the unique perspective of being a West Virginia University graduate and spending time as a staff writer at WVSports.com.

1. How has this team changed since the last time we talked over the summer? Any injuries, any major questions answered or any concerns that have cropped up for the Dukes since then?

To be honest, not much has changed with James Madison. Through two-plus weeks of camp, it's gone as expected. Unlike West Virginia, the Dukes entered August with a lot already known about their personnel. With 20 of 22 starters back on offense and defense, there were two position battles - one at cornerback and the other at left tackle - and that's it. But I think seeing how the offense and defense practices, what's become more clear is how JMU looks schematically. First-year coach Curt Cignetti and offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery have blended together what they've both done at separate stops in the past to create the offense, which will be more run heavy while learning the on the quarterback to make checks and decisions at the line of scrimmage. Defensively, coordinator Corey Hetherman will use an aggressive, attacking style by bringing pressures from multiple levels.

2. How has the quarterback situation shook out after initially opening things up? Is this DiNucci's team?

Yes, Keenan, as I mentioned to you a few months back, I believed the job was Ben DiNucci's to lose. He started all 13 games last year for JMU, but with a new staff a competition was opened during the spring. Maybe what surprised me a bit was how fast Cignetti acknowledged DiNucci had separated from the pack.

It was less than a few days into training camp that DiNucci was taking the majority of first-team reps. I think what's interesting and is something I've written about is how DiNucci used workouts with his private quarterback instructor, Quincy Avery, who trains Deshaun Watson, Josh Dobbs, Jalen Hurts and Sean Clifford, as a springboard into camp. DiNucci said the two made it a point to address consistency and keeping a level-headed approach during the course of a game. I think it'll help DiNucci to stay neutral through the highs and lows.

3. How is this team going to attack offensively? Who are the play makers to watch?

Cignetti wants to run the football and have his team lead not only the Colonial Athletic Association in rushing, but also lead the FCS in it. You'll see some run-pass option incorporated, just like most college programs use, as well as some play-action pass, but Cignetti, who worked at Alabama under Nick Saban before rising as a head coach himself, learned from Saban to lean on a rushing attack.

I'll give you the players to watch on JMU's offense. Right tackle Liam Fornadel, a preseason All-American, might be the best player on the entire team. Penn State transfer receiver Brandon Polk adds experience to a position group that already has a strong foundation between Kyndel Dean and Jake Brown, two returning starters. And running back Percy Agyei-Obese is primed for a breakout season.

4. Same on the defensive side. What is the scheme and who should West Virginia fans know about?

So part of the team's evolution from a good program to a great program had to do with what Houston and former defensive coordinator Bob Trott did with the Dukes' defense. The four-man front will still be in place as Cignetti hired former Maine defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who ran a system at Maine that was very similar to what JMU did over the past three seasons under the previous regime. Hetherman likes to use pressure and bring it from different levels, and it's not like the Dukes lack pass rushers.

On the defensive side, West Virginia fans should know defensive end Ron'Dell Carter, spur Wayne Davis, linebacker Landan Word and cornerback Rashad Robinson. Carter (Rutgers), Davis (Ohio State) and Word (Virginia) are three FBS transfers who have been part of the program at Madison for multiple seasons. Carter had 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last year, and is probably JMU's best prospect for the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis plays the hybrid position, so he can rush the passer, tackle against the run and drop back in coverage. Davis actually reminds me a lot of KJ Dillon, a former West Virginia player I covered in my time in Morgantown. Word is steady at linebacker and Robinson, a 2017 All-American, is back off of missing all of last year with turf toe.

5. What does James Madison have to do to win this game? What are the keys for the Dukes? When would you be concerned if you're a fan of the Dukes with how the game script is going?

So I know it's cliche, but for James Madison to win the Dukes will have to take care of the ball and run it effectively. I think the more extended, longer JMU drives will slow the game down and negate the scholarship gap that exists between an FBS program (85) and an FCS program (63). By doing so, the first-team defense for JMU can stay on the field for more plays, which will only help them in trying to slow West Virginia's offense.

I think during the game a concern for JMU fans would be if all of West Virginia's unknowns are ready to play at a high level. If Austin Kendall throws the ball well and a couple of receivers emerge while the Mountaineers run it well with proven guys like Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway, and the WVU defense looks the part of a Power Five defense, maybe it's not the perfect storm for an upset that the game looks like on paper.

6. How do you see this game playing out? And why?

Personally, I think it'll be a close game. JMU is accustomed to playing in big games and winning big games whether its in the FCS postseason or against FBS competition. The Dukes have won two of their last four against FBS teams. With a veteran squad, I think the game is tight until the fourth quarter and then it'll come down to which team can make plays while the game is on the line.