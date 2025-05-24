Breaking down ESPN’s 2025 SP+ projection for West Virginia football

ESPN released its updated SP+ projections for the 2025 college football season, and West Virginia checks in at No. 57 overall. The Mountaineers’ rating is shaped by multiple factors, and this year, ESPN added another layer to the formula.

SP+ is a predictive model created by ESPN’s Bill Connelly that’s designed to project future performance, not just reward past wins or losses. It factors in four main areas:

Returning production – About two-thirds of the formula is based on how much production is back from last season. That includes updates for transfers, injuries, and attrition.

Recent recruiting – This reflects the quality of a team’s new and developing talent, with more weight placed on recent recruiting classes and transfer additions.

Program history – A small slice of the model looks at the past few seasons to account for overall program health.

Coaching changes – New for 2025, ESPN added slight adjustments based on head coach and coordinator changes, especially when tied to units that over- or underperformed their historical norms.