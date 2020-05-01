West Virginia had a pair of former players selected in the NFL Draft.

That brings the Mountaineers total to 19 since the 2015 season, tied for second place in the Big 12 Conference with TCU and behind only Oklahoma during that span.

Safety Kenny Robinson was the first selected in the fifth round by the Carolina Panthers and while he did not finish his career in Morgantown due to being removed from school over academic conduct issues, Brown remained in contact with him throughout the process.

That process first took Robinson into the XFL for an abbreviated season prior to being selected. During two years in Morgantown, Robinson finished with 84 tackles and 7 interceptions and was named a first-team all-Big 12 selection after his sophomore season.

“I thought he did a really good job with the article he wrong on the Players Tribune. Took ownership and I’m happy he gets a second chance,” Brown said. “I think people deserve second chances. He paid his price, went to the XFL and now he has an opportunity to pursue his dreams and we support him.”

One pick after Robinson, former offensive tackle Colton McKivitz was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the event. The Ohio native was one of the standouts on an offensive line that struggled and started 47-games over his career while playing multiple spots up front.

“I think it’s a great place for him to go. What they do really matches his offensive skill set and he did a tremendous job for us and I think he’ll have a long NFL career,” Brown said.

Brown also was complimentary for the West Virginia football players that signed free agent deals with NFL teams in cornerback Keith Washington (New Orleans Saints), cornerback Hakeem Bailey (Kansas City Chiefs), safety Josh Norwood (Seattle Seahawks) and wide receiver George Campbell (New York Jets).

“Those guys were all deserving. They played well during their senior year and made huge contributions here,” Brown said of the free agent signees.

Brown is also holding out hope that several other players could get an opportunity to showcase their skills at the next level as well out of the most recent draft class.

Speaking of former players, West Virginia has been active with featuring Mountaineers that have made it to the NFL level in the position group meetings with the current players on zoom. It’s a way to pay it forward so to speak and showcase how players can achieve their goals.

The Mountaineers presence at the next level continues to grow and Brown is excited to see it.