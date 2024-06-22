Kalis, 6-foot-6, 280-pounds, found out about the news after talking with offensive line coach Matt Moore.

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2027 offensive lineman Jimmy Kalis earned an offer from West Virginia following a strong performance at the final one-day camp of June.

“He told me I performed good today and earned an offer,” he said. “I did not see it coming.”

The 2027 offensive lineman was able to talk to all of the offensive coaches but spent the most time with Moore and head coach Neal Brown. Both of the coaches let him know that he was impressive with his performance and to keep it up throughout.

Kalis was impressed with how Moore coaches the offensive line position and enjoyed his time working with him as well as checking out everything that the Mountaineers had to offer.

“I really like WVU and think it’s an elite school,” he said.

West Virginia joins a list of programs such as Pittsburgh, North Carolina State, Duke, Maryland, and Syracuse among a number of others.

The Mountaineers are targeting him as an offensive tackle.

“They like my fast feet and physical hands,” he said.

This was the last camp planned for Kalis this summer, but he is keeping an open mind about the possibility of any others that could arise.

Still, the Mountaineers certainly made a positive impression.