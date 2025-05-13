What to think of the West Virginia off-season roster movement?

It's been a busy off-season to date for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program, with players both coming in and exiting the roster.
WVSports.com examines all the movement to date to see how the roster has fared with a number of scholarships to fill.
Returning: Safety Keke Tarnue, WR Preston Fox
Tarnue spent one season with West Virginia, where he recorded 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble across 12 games. He played multiple positions this past season due to injuries and appeared to have exhausted his eligibility. But after the injunction for junior college players, Tarnue announced he would return.
The versatile defensive back played cornerback at Jacksonville State the year prior under coordinator Zac Alley and finished with 42 tackles and 3 interceptions. A veteran presence that should only help to round out the secondary.
Fox initially retired from the program in January but rejoined the Mountaineers mid-way through the spring to give a boost to the wide receiver room. The Morgantown native Fox finished last season with 12 catches for 131 yards and was a fixture on the West Virginia return units. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Transfers Added: South Alabama cornerback Jordan Scruggs, Eastern Michigan wide receiver Oran Singleton, Tulsa offensive lineman Walter Young Bear, Jacksonville State wide receiver Jarod Bowie, Jacksonville State tight end Jacob Barrick, Texas A&M QB Jaylen Henderson, Youngstown State wide receiver Cyrus Traugh, North Carolina linebacker Ashton Woods, Jacksonville State wide receiver Cam Vaughn, Tulane kicker Ethan Head, UT Chattanooga safety Jordan Walker, Jacksonville State safety Fred Perry, Jacksonville State cornerback Derek Carter, Nevada cornerback Michael Coats, Akron cornerback Devonte Golden-Nelson, LSU lineman Kimo Makane’ole, Northern Iowa running back Tye Edwards, Washington safety Justin Harrington, Colorado State linebacker Chase Wilson, Youngstown State offensive lineman Wyatt Minor, North Carolina State offensive lineman Robby Martin, Virginia Union safety William Davis, Wyoming defensive end Braden Siders, Arkansas offensive lineman Ty'kieast Crawford, Charlotte quarterback Max Brown, Appalachian State cornerback Jason Chambers, Texas San Antonio EDGE Jimmori Robinson, Idaho State wide receiver Jeff Weimer
Scruggs committed to West Virginia over scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Colorado, UNLV and a number of others. The nickel back recorded 70 tackles and an interception for South Alabama in 2024 and received an offer from the Mountaineers once Rich Rodriguez took over the program.
Scruggs started his career at Washburn but did not record any statistics, then moved on to Central Missouri where he played in 11 games and recorded 37 tackles. From there, Scruggs moved on to Hutchinson C.C. where he had 38 tackles and an interception. The Missouri native has one year of eligibility remaining in his college career.
Singleton committed to West Virginia after an official visit to campus. The speedy wide receiver hauled in 64 catches for 639 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also had 23 rushing yards on 6 carries.
The Florida native started his career at Akron but also spent time at Hutchinson C.C. He has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.
Young Bear appeared in 32 games during his time at Tulsa but took over a starting role in the final two games of his sophomore season before becoming a starter for all 12 games in 2024 at left guard.
The Oklahoma native has played over 1,000 snaps at the college level and has one season of eligibility remaining in his career. Picked West Virginia over a number of other offers once he entered the portal.
Bowie was a standout wide receiver at Martinsburg and out of high school committed to Concord. There, he would put together a massive season in 2022 where he hauled in 102 catches for 1,773 yards and 18 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy. Bowie then moved on to Jacksonville State where he spent two seasons and appeared in 17 games.
This past season, Bowie appeared in all 14 games and recorded 13 catches for 209 yards. He then elected to enter the transfer portal and returned home for his final campaign in Morgantown
Barrick played 30 games over his three years at Jacksonville State and was primarily used as a blocking tight end with 428 of his total 614 snaps coming in that area. A native of Martinsburg, Barrick hauled in 9 receptions for 102 yards over his career and is coming off a season where he hauled in 6 catches for 70 yards.
Henderson has appeared in 10 games during his time at Texas A&M and Fresno State with five contests at each stop. The California native had his most productive season in 2023 where he completed 53-78 passes for 715 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 104 yards and 2 scores. The signal caller has two years of eligibility remaining and is a dual-threat option.
Traugh, a native of Parkersburg and former Parkersburg South standout, spent two seasons at Youngstown State. He appeared in only two games during his first year with the program and redshirted but then appeared in 12 games and hauled in 36 catches for 409 yards and 5 touchdowns while earning FCS freshman all-American honors.
Traugh has three years of eligibility remaining in his career and returns home to the Mountain State where he will look to take advantage of the opportunity.
Woods spent just one season at North Carolina after enrolling early as a member of the class of 2024. The former four-star prospect saw limited action in his lone season in Chapel Hill but had a senior season where he racked up 151 tackles, eight sacks, 20 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
The Georgia native has four years of eligibility remaining and is a high upside addition that brings a lot of talent to the position room.
Vaughn was the leading receiver for Jacksonville State in 2024 where he hauled in 49 catches for 804 yards and 5 touchdowns. The redshirt freshman started his career as a quarterback but made the move to wide receiver and appeared in three games in his first year before taking off in his second.
The Georgia native follows his head coach, Rodriguez to Morgantown where he brings a big, athletic skill set to the wide receiver room where he has proven the ability to make contested catches and make people miss as well as get yards after the catch.
Vaughn has three years of eligibility remaining.
Head spent only one season at Tulane but where he made 4-5 field goals and had 77 kickoffs for 4,873 yards and 50 touchbacks. The Illinois native has three years left in his career and will be an asset as a young kicker with a strong leg.
Walker appeared in 37 games during his five seasons at UT Chattanooga where he was a productive player at the safety position recording 147 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended and 4 interceptions over that time. He has over 2,000 snaps at the safety position during his time in college and graded out well especially in coverage.
The Alabama native has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.
Perry is another veteran safety that has played a lot of football appearing in 36 games during his three seasons with the Gamecocks and filling the stat sheet with 257 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, 6 forced fumbles, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions.
A former freshman all-American, Perry has experience playing in the defensive scheme and is coming off a season where he recorded 110 tackles from the safety spot. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will look to step into an immediate role.
Carter is a veteran cornerback who has played 1,046 snaps in his three seasons on the field for the Gamecocks. A second-team all-Conference USA selection in 2023, Carter has recorded 89 tackles, 10 passes defended and an interception across 35 games.
The Alabama native steps into a position that needed help at cornerback and will have one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.
Coats is an elite coverage cornerback that is coming off a season at Nevada where he earned first-team All-Mountain West honors with 41 tackles, 17 passes defended and 4 interceptions. He permitted just 25 of 55 targets to be complete for 120 yards.
The Mississippi native had 13 tackles, 5 passes defended and an interception in his first year with the Wolfpack and prior to that was at East Central C.C. One of the premier cornerback options available in the portal, Coats has one year left in his career.
Coats committed to the Mountaineers following an official visit to campus and has spent almost all of his over 1,000 snaps at outside cornerback.
Golden-Nelson is another experienced transfer portal cornerback who has played 1,060 snaps over the past three years of his career at Akron. He made 12 starts during that time in 29 total games and had 66 tackles, 10 passes defended and two picks.
The Tennessee native racked up 33 tackles and 7 passes defended with 10 starts in 2024 and he is another veteran cornerback that adds to the secondary.
Makane’ole was a highly recruited offensive guard out of high school and spent four seasons at LSU. The first three were on the offensive line where he appeared across 63 snaps and then made the move to defensive line in 2024 where he played 21 snaps.
Makane'ole has one season of eligibility remaining and could play either side of the ball.
Edwards spent the past two seasons with the Panthers where he rushed for 1,557 yards and 11 touchdowns. That included this past season where Edwards rushed for 1,022 yards and 6 scores while catching 12 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.
The Florida native also spent one season at Texas San Antonio as well as previous stops at Hutchinson C.C. and Georgia Military College. Edwards entered the transfer portal Dec. 26 after the JUCO ruling and currently has one year of eligibility remaining.
Harrington only spent one season at Washington where he appeared in just eight games and recorded a total of three tackles. But prior to that the North Carolina native was at Oklahoma for three seasons where he redshirted in one and then appeared in 15 games over two years where he recorded 29 tackles and a pair of interceptions. He also started two games at the cheetah position in 2023 prior to a season ending injury.
Harrington started his career at Bakersfield College where he was one of the top junior college players in his class after recording 97 tackles and 7 interceptions. He has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.
Wilson spent five seasons with the Rams where he 234 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended, 6 sacks and 2 interceptions during that time. The Colorado native started 25 games the past two seasons and recorded 107 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 3 passes defended in 2023 and 98 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions this past season.
Wilson entered the transfer portal Jan. 8 and quickly made the decision to commit. He has one season of eligibility remaining and played almost 800 snaps last season.
Minor only spent two seasons at Youngstown State where he appeared in just one game with limited snaps. The Clarksburg native should provide depth.
Martin was only at N.C. State for one season and when the Huntington native entered the transfer portal and took a visit to West Virginia. The Mountaineers were the runner-up in the initial recruitment for the all-state selection and were able to land him the second time around. Martin has all four years of eligibility remaining.
Davis spent three seasons with the Panther on the field where he is coming off a season where he recorded 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and a pair of interceptions earning first-team all-conference honors at the nickel back position. Over the course of his time at Virginia Union, Davis had a total of 115 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions, 4 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles as a two year starter.
The versatile safety could fill a number of roles in his final season of eligibility.
Siders spent four seasons at Wyoming and started 26 of 33 games after redshirting in his first campaign. The Colorado native was productive in his three seasons on the field recording 91 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
That included the 2022 campaign where he had 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. Siders entered the transfer portal in early December and gives West Virginia a seasoned defensive lineman. He has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.
Crawford has spent five seasons at the college level between the past four years at Arkansas and one at Charlotte. During that time the Texas native has appeared in 39 games and started a total of 9 during that timeframe.
Crawford has spent the majority of his time at right tackle and gives the Mountaineers a veteran offensive lineman with a former four-star pedigree out of high school. The seasoned option has one season of eligibility left.
Brown spent only one season at Charlotte where he started four games and threw for 563 yards with 3 touchdowns and six interceptions. Prior to that Brown spent two years at Florida where he redshirted in his first before completing 19-28 passes for 192 yards. The Oklahoma native has two years remaining in his career and joins a West Virginia quarterback room that doesn't have a lot of returning on the field snaps.
Brown accounted for 4,416 passing yards and 68 touchdowns in two seasons at Lincoln Christian when he was in high school while showing dual threat ability.
Chambers has spent three season at the college level but his last was with Appalachian State where he started 9 of the 11 games that he appeared. The North Carolina native recorded 41 tackles, 6 pass break ups and 3 interceptions.
Prior to that Chambers was at North Carolina Central where he was a first-team HBCU all-American after he recorded 41 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble. He also was a finalist for the Aeneas Williams Award which is given to the top HBCU defensive back in DII. The year prior Chambers started 6 games.
Robinson is one of the major additions for West Virginia this off-season out of the transfer portal after earning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team honors. Robinson was dominant with the Roadrunners last season with 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks along with a pair of forced fumbles. The Virginia native spent three years at Texas San Antonio prior to that and played in 30 games where he recorded 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
The Virginia native is a former junior college prospect that was in high demand once he elected to enter the transfer portal but ultimately narrowed his choices down to West Virginia and Virginia Tech. With over 1,300 snaps played in his career, Robinson will likely become an immediate factor in the Mountaineers defense.
Weimer is an experienced wide receiver that has been productive at all of the previous stops of his career. Weimer started his career at the junior college level at Hartnell College where he caught 78 passes for 1,040 yards and 11 touchdowns. He then moved to City College of San Francisco where he had 75 receptions for 1,253 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Weimer would sign with UNLV where he appeared in seven games and recorded 26 catches for 278 yards and score. The California native then moved to Idaho State where he had 75 grabs for 1,016 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024. He has one year left.
Early Enrollees: Mentor (Oh.) 2025 quarterback Scotty Fox, Cleveland Heights (Oh.) 2025 defensive lineman Brandon Caesar, Douglasville (Ga.) 2025 linebacker Michael Hastie, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 2025 defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque, Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College High 2025 safety Chris Fileppo and Parma (Oh.) Padua Franciscan 2025 offensive lineman Brandon Homady.
Other signed prospects: Bel Air (Md.) 2025 safety Julien Horton, Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2025 defensive lineman Taylor Brown, Cincinnati (Oh.) La Salle 2025 offensive tackle Jahmir Davis, Hurricane (W.Va.) 2025 wide receiver Tyshawn Dues, Columbus (Oh.) Marion Franklin 2025 cornerback Dawayne Galloway, Columbus (Oh.) Beechcroft 2025 athlete Tyrell Russell, Glendora (Ca.) Citrus College 2025 edge Keenan Eck (JUCO), Anderson (S.C.) Westside 2025 cornerback Chamarryus Bomar, Anderson (S.C.) Westside 2025 wide receiver Armoni Weaver, Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. 2025 edge Marshon Oxley (JUCO), Los Alamitos (Ca.) Cerritos C.C. 2025 defensive end Adam Tomczyk (JUCO), Hoover (Ala.) 2025 linebacker Cameron Torbor and Youngstown (Oh.) Ursuline 2025 offensive lineman Phillip Bowser.
Winter Transfer Portal: LB Josiah Trotter, RB CJ Donaldson, LB Trey Lathan, OL Tomas Rimac, WR Traylon Ray, WR Hudson Clement, OL Johnny Williams, S Jaheem Joseph, CB Ayden Garnes, WR Ric'Darious Farmer, CB TJ Crandall, OL Sully Weidman, OL Kyle Altuner, OL Lucas Austin, S Raleigh Collins, DB Josiah Jackson, TE Will Dixon, RB Jaylen Anderson, QB Ryder Burton
The coaching change has forced a number of talented players into the database with 19 in total making the decision to exit in the December window.
One of the biggest loss on this list is Trotter who is coming off a redshirt freshman season where he recorded 94 tackles, 0.5 a sack and an interception. One of the best young players on the roster, Trotter is going to be hard to replace.
Rimac started 29 games over three years and was the only returning starter set to be back for the Mountaineers in 2025 at left guard. Couple that with the projected left tackle in Williams entering and there are some holes to fill up front.
Ray spent two years with West Virginia where he was thrust into a large role early in his career at the wide receiver position. The Florida native hauled in 46 passes for 747 yards and 8 touchdowns over that time and was leading the program in receiving this past year before an injury cut his year short.
Clement has hauled in 73 catches for 1,221 yards and 9 touchdowns over the past two years including leading the Mountaineers in 2024 with 51 grabs for 741 yards and 5 scores after earning a scholarship as a former walk-on.
Donaldson rushed for over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns over his three years with the football program and has been a key contributor on the ground attack. Meanwhile, his close friend Lathan started the past two years at linebacker and will leave a void.
The majority of these players have already found spots elsewhere.
Post Spring Exits:
RB LJ Turner, RB Traevon Dunbar, WR TJ Johnson, WR Dom Collins, WR Brandon Rehmann, TE Jack Sammarco, TE Johnny Pascuzzi, TE Jackson Accuardi, OL Justin Terry, OL Gavin Crawford, DL Elijah Kinsler, DL Makai Byerson, DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, DL Oryend Fisher, DL Obinna Onwuka, DL Romando Johnson, LB Rickey Williams, DB Jacolby Spells, DB Jordan Jackson, DB Chris Henry, DB Sammy Etienne, DB Zah Jackson, DB Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, DB Key'on Washington
Spring Transfers Added:
North Alabama offensive lineman Mickel Clay, Appalachian State cornerback Nick Taylor, Northern Illinois tight end Grayson Barnes, Missouri defensive lineman Eddie Kelly, North Carolina wide receiver Christian Hamilton, Southern Illinois linebacker Ben Bogle, Oklahoma offensive lineman Josh Aisosa, Coastal Carolina kicker Kade Hensley, South Carolina State wide receiver Justin Smith-Brown, Texas offensive lineman Malik Agbo, SMU running back Jaylan Knighton, Jacksonville State wide receiver Jordan McCants, Mississippi State offensive lineman Carson Lee, Akron defensive back Darrian Lewis, UNLV linebacker John Lewis, Ferris State running back Kannon Katzer, Austin Peay offensive lineman Donovan Haslam, Slippery Rock wide receiver Logan Ramper, Tennessee offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, West Florida cornerback Ty Crutcher, Incarnate Word edge Devin Grant, North Carolina tight end Ryan Ward
Clay spent three seasons at North Alabama where he played in a total of 29 games during that time including 15 starts. During his final season with the Lions, Clay started all 12 games at right tackle and graded out well for his efforts.
The Cincinnati native is an athletic offensive tackle with experience that should only add to the room given the skill set he brings to the table. One season remaining.
Taylor spent only one year at Appalachian State where he appeared over the final seven games of the season and recorded 10 tackles and a pass breakup across 147 snaps.
The Georgia product started one game in his true freshman season and will head to West Virginia with three years of eligibility remaining in his career.
Barnes spent two seasons at Northern Illinois where he was highly productive on the field. The California native compiled 23 catches for 422 receiving yards and five touchdowns with his 18.3 yards per catch leading the team along with the touchdown grabs in his first year. He then followed that up with 31 catches and led the Huskies with four touchdowns while also finishing with 338 receiving yards.
Barnes was also an all-American at American River College in 2022 when he posted 38 passes for 526 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2022. Barnes has one year of eligibility remaining and brings a pass-catching element to the tight end room.
Kelly is coming off a season where he played in all 13 games and recorded 20 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack with the Tigers. Prior to that Kelly was at Georgia Tech, where he recorded 36 tackles and 2 sacks while playing a total of 327 snaps on the defensive line. Kelly started his career at South Florida, where he appeared in 11 games and recorded a total of 19 tackles as a true freshman with the Bulls.
The Florida native has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.
Hamilton was at North Carolina for two seasons and the former four-star prospect was able to see the field in both years. In his first season with the program, Hamilton hauled in three catches for 20 yards across three games and that production increased to seven catches for 159 yards and a touchdown across eight games as a sophomore. He appeared in 248 snaps across those two seasons.
The North Carolina native has three years remaining in his college career.
Bogle spent three seasons with the Salukis and is coming off a highly productive season in 2024 where he started the final ten games of the year with 87 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 2 interceptions earning him second-team all-Missouri Valley and honorable mention all-American honors by some publications.
Prior to that Bogle appeared in four games as a freshman and redshirt before seeing his playing time increase to 13 games with one start during his redshirt year. During that season, Bogle recorded 32 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Bogle has two years remaining in his career.
Aisosa only spent one season at Oklahoma where he did not see the field. The Oklahoma native was working with the second team for the Sooners at center when he entered the transfer portal and would have all four years of eligibility remaining.
Given the current state of the offensive line, Aisosa should be able to compete immediately but has the extra years to develop.
Hensley spent four years at Coastal Carolina where he connected on 34-43 field goals with a long of 49 yards in two separate seasons. Hensley also scored 117 points after touchdowns. The experienced kicker has been a three-year starter and has one season of eligibility remaining after committing to the Mountaineers.
Smith-Brown. 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, spent three seasons with South Carolina State where he hauled in a total of 81 catches for 1,196 yards and 7 touchdowns. The Florida native had his most productive year this past season where he had 54 grabs for 749 yards and 4 scores.
Smith-Brown took an official visit to Morgantown April 21and then committed to the program giving the Mountaineers a wide receiver with over 1,300 snaps played at the position. Smith-Brown has one year of eligibility remaining.
Agbo, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, was the most recent to commit to the Mountaineers choosing the program after entering the transfer portal and taking an official visit to campus.
Agbo has played 20 games as a blocker during his time with the Longhorns and 32 overall. A former four-star prospect, Agbo has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career and gives the Mountaineers an athletic offensive lineman option that likely is in line for a much larger role with the Big 12 Conference program.
Knighton, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 16 and gives the Mountaineers an experienced running back that has had success at multiple stops.
Knighton spent the past two seasons with the Mustangs where he appeared in only three games last year before missing the rest of the season due to injury. During those contests, Knight rushed for 43 yards on 12 carries and had 4 catches for 42 yards. Prior to that he rushed for 745 yards and 7 touchdowns, an average of 5.5 per carry and also made 13 catches for 89 yards and a score in 2023.
Prior to that Knighton spent three seasons at Miami where he appeared in 27 games and rushed for 1,193 yards and 10 touchdowns during that time including leading the Hurricanes with 561 yards and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021.
Knighton has one season remaining.
McCants, 5-foot-11, 173-pounds, redshirted during his first season with the Gamecocks after appearing in just three games without any statistics. The following year, McCants played in 12 games with one catch for 28 yards. Last season, McCants made his biggest impact with 15 catches for 146 yards.
Over his career, McCants has appeared across 509 snaps and has two years left along with experience in Rodriguez's scheme.
Lee, 6-foot-3, 320-pounds, was considered one of the top options available in the transfer market along the offensive line. Prior to his stint at Mississippi State, Lee was at Eastern Michigan where he made starts at center, right guard and left guard for the Eagles. He started 10 games in 2024 with starts at all three interior spots.
During the 2023 campaign, Lee made six starts at center and appeared in seven total games. Lee initially was at Colorado where he played in five games over two seasons.
Over his time at the college level, Lee has appeared across 1,124 snaps as a blocker. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Lewis, 5-foot-10, 190-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 22 and quickly made an official visit to Morgantown where he was able to see the football program up close. While he also took trips to Purdue and Illinois, West Virginia secured his commitment.
Lewis spent all four years of his career at Akron, where he appeared in 36 total games and recorded 205 tackles, 17 passes defended, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions.
This past season Lewis notched 74 tackles, 7 passes defended and an interception and has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.
Lewis, 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, only spent the spring with the Rebels after four seasons at Mississippi State where he appeared in 40 games and played 365 snaps.
During that time he recorded 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup with the Bulldogs and committed to the Mountaineers after re-entering the transfer portal in April. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Katzer, 5-foot-9, 190-pounds, entered the transfer portal in February after a breakout campaign with the Bulldogs where he rushed for 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 8.8 per carry. He also hauled in 21 catches for 301 yards and 3 scores.
The Washington native received an offer from West Virginia April 28 and quickly set up an official visit for April 30 which was enough to secure his commitment. He started his career as a walk-on at Washington State and also spent a season at Citrus College.
Katzer has two years of eligibility remaining.
Haslam, 6-foot-4, 332-pounds, received a scholarship offer from West Virginia April 28 after he entered the transfer portal April 16. He spent three years at Austin Peay.
Haslam played 622 snaps last season and started a total of nine games at left tackle which was his most extensive playing time of his career. He played in two games at left guard the year before and spent time at both tackle spots across seven games in 2022.
Haslam has two years of eligibility remaining in his college career.
Ramper, 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 30 and that quickly led to an official visit to Morgantown May 2 and his eventual commitment.
The Pennsylvania product spent three years with the Slippery Rock football program where he appeared in 28 contests and he recorded 74 catches, 1,165 yards and 14 touchdowns. This past season Ramper caught 42 passes for 748 yards and 8 touchdowns and he has one season remaining.
Bussell, 6-foot-5, 315-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 22 after he spent two seasons with the Volunteers football program. The Tennessee native redshirted in his first year before playing in three games at right guard this past season.
Over his career, Bussell played a total of 62 snaps for Tennessee and becomes another option for the Mountaineers as the coaching staff looks to rebuild the offensive line after putting together a strong spring. Bussell has three years remaining.
Crutcher, 5-foot-10, 175-pounds, spent one season at West Florida where he recorded 13 tackles, 4 pass breakups and an interception. Prior to that Crutcher was at Dodge City C.C. where he had 19 tackles and 2 interceptions.
The Alabama native is being targeted as either a cornerback or a slot cornerback and has at least one season of eligibility remaining in his career.
Grant, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, spent two seasons at Incarnate Word where he recorded 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 2023 before increasing those totals to 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks this past season.
Prior to that Grant started his career at Colorado in the 2020 campaign and appeared in 15 games over three seasons with the Buffaloes. During that time, he notched 28 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Ward, 6-foot-3, 245-pounds, spent only one full season with the Tar Heels after enrolling in January 2024 and appeared in nine games where he saw eight snaps at tight end and was used on special teams.
The former three-star prospect was a highly productive tight end at Rutherford High School, where he posted 85 receptions for 1,823 yards and 27 touchdowns on offense.
Ward has three seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.
Other roster additions:
Dodge City (Kan.) 2025 safety Kaleb Gray, Garden City C.C. (Kan.) defensive lineman Elijah Simmons, Iowa Central C.C. 2025 running back Cyncir Bowers
