WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.

Updated 5/21/2024


WVSports.com 2024 WVU Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position True Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 

QB (4)

Khalil Wilkins

Ryder Burton

Nicco Marchiol


Garrett Greene

RB (5)

Diore Hubbard


Traevon Dunbar


Jahiem White

CJ Donaldson


Jaylen Anderson


WR (12)

DayDay Farmer


Brandon Rehmann


Keyshawn Robinson


Dom Collins

TJ Johnson

Rodney Gallagher


Traylon Ray


Jarel Williams


Hudson Clement

Jaden Bray


Preston Fox

Justin Robinson

TE (7)

Jack Sammarco

Noah Braham

Will Dixon

Treylan Davis


Gregory Genross


Victor Wikstrom

Kole Taylor

OL (15)

Kyle Altuner


Lucas Austin


Justin Terry

Johnny Williams


Nick Krahe


Cooper Young

Xavier Bausley


Maurice Hamilton


Sully Weidman


Landen Livingston

Tomas Rimac

Wyatt Milum


Brandon Yates


Ja'Quay Hubbard


Nick Malone

DE (10)

Obinna Onwuka


Makai Byerson


Elijah Kinsler

Zachariah Keith


Oryend Fisher

Asani Redwood

Hammond Russell

Sean Martin


TJ Jackson


Taurus Simmons

DT (4)

Nate Gabriel

Corey McIntyre



Edward Vesterinen


Fatorma Mulbah

LB/BANDIT (10)

Rickey Williams


Curtis Jones

Josiah Trotter

Ben Cutter


Trey Lathan

Reid Carrico


Jairo Faverus


Caden Biser

Ty French


Tyrin Bradley

S/SPEAR (10)

Israel Boyce


Jason Cross


Zae Jennings

Aden Nelson


Josiah Jackson

Raleigh Collins

Jaheem Joseph

Aubrey Burks


Anthony Wilson


Kekoura Tarnue

CB (8)

Chris Henry


Keyon Washington

Jordan Jackson

TJ Crandall

Ayden Garnes


Jacolby Spells

Garnett Hollis


Dontez Fagan

K/LS (3)




Oliver Straw

Austin Brinkman


Michael Hayes

Class Total:

22

13

16

16

21

Grant Total:

88/85
