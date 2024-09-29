PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.

Updated 9/11/2024


WVSports.com 2024 WVU Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position True Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 

QB (4)

Khalil Wilkins

Ryder Burton

Nicco Marchiol


Garrett Greene

RB (5)

Diore Hubbard


Traevon Dunbar


Jahiem White

CJ Donaldson


Jaylen Anderson


WR (11)

DayDay Farmer


Brandon Rehmann


Dom Collins

TJ Johnson

Rodney Gallagher


Traylon Ray


Jarel Williams


Hudson Clement

Jaden Bray


Preston Fox

Justin Robinson

TE (6)

Jack Sammarco

Noah Braham

Will Dixon

Treylan Davis


Gregory Genross

Kole Taylor

OL (14)

Kyle Altuner


Lucas Austin


Justin Terry

Johnny Williams


Nick Krahe


Cooper Young

Xavier Bausley


Sully Weidman


Landen Livingston

Tomas Rimac

Wyatt Milum


Brandon Yates


Ja'Quay Hubbard


Nick Malone

DE (8)

Makai Byerson


Elijah Kinsler

Oryend Fisher

Asani Redwood

Hammond Russell

Sean Martin


TJ Jackson


Taurus Simmons

DT (4)

Nate Gabriel

Corey McIntyre



Edward Vesterinen


Fatorma Mulbah

LB/SPUR (10)

Obinna Onwuka


Rickey Williams


Curtis Jones

Josiah Trotter

Ben Cutter


Trey Lathan

Reid Carrico


Caden Biser

Ty French


Tyrin Bradley

S/SPEAR (11)

Israel Boyce


Jason Cross


Zae Jennings


Keyshawn Robinson

Aden Nelson


Josiah Jackson

Raleigh Collins

Jaheem Joseph

Aubrey Burks


Anthony Wilson


Kekoura Tarnue

CB (8)

Chris Henry


Keyon Washington

Jordan Jackson

TJ Crandall

Ayden Garnes


Jacolby Spells

Garnett Hollis


Dontez Fagan

K/LS (3)




Oliver Straw

Austin Brinkman


Michael Hayes

Class Total:

22

12

15

14

21

Grant Total:

84/85
^=Has an extra year of eligibility remaining.
----------

