Coach's Take: Telemaque still with a lot of room to grow

Taylor, a Northwestern alumnus who spent a season with the Detroit Lions, inherited Telemaque when he made the move over from Monsignor Pace prior to the start of the season. That was the first time that the two had met but it didn’t take long for a connection to form between the pair.

Miami Northwestern defensive line coach Demetrius Taylor understands what good looks like on the defensive front and West Virginia commitment Wilnerson Telemaque checks a lot of those boxes.

At 6-foot-6 and nearly 250-pounds, Taylor could see Telemaque’s physical attributes immediately but quickly learned that there was a lot more to his game.

“He’s showed me that he’s really a technician in his craft when we get in the drills he kills them,” he said. “He’s definitely an attentive player and he does what we ask him to do. He’s hard working and I wish I had even more time with him so I could teach him more things.”

Telemaque demonstrated the ability to pick things up fast on and off the field especially in the area of pass rushing. He is still developing his body at his size, but once that occurs there is a lot more untapped potential.

“Once he really learns his body and what he can do he’s going to be a problem,” Taylor said.

Taylor had a good idea of that after he watched him play against Key West. In that game, the Northwestern coaching staff asked Telemaque to move inside to the nose position and he dominated that spot.

“Actually, using his size and length to his advantage and just getting off the ball,” he said.

Because of his build, Taylor believes that his future is likely as a strongside defensive end once he gets to the college level, but he also has the ability to play the three-technique. The focus will be for him to continue to develop his body in a college weight training program once he arrives on campus.

That transition will turn that raw talent into much more especially as he learns how to use his length.

That shouldn’t be an issue for Telemaque considering he carries a 3.5 grade point average and displays a willingness to improve on the field while maintaining a carefree attitude away from it.

“He knows how to separate the business from the fun,” Taylor said.