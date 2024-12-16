Contract details for West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez

West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez has a five-year contract with the Mountaineers.

The Employment Memorandum of Understanding, which was obtained by WVSports.com through a Freedom of Information Act Request, will begin at $3,500,000 in 2025 and will increase by $100,000 each year through the 2029 season topping out at $3,900,000 during that span.

The contract states that on or before Dec. 31, 2027, the University commits to have a discussion with Rodriguez about a potential extension of the agreement and to consider revised or additional terms. Notwithstanding the commitment, there is no expectation of an extension, revision or other additional terms not stated in the agreement.

There is a strong commitment to the staff under Rodriguez with on the field assistants receiving a salary pool of $5,000,000 for every year of the agreement beginning in 2025 and $2,500,00 for every year of the agreement beginning in 2025 for football support staff.

The Mountaineers will pay the $1.25 million buyout to Jacksonville State.

In terms of the buyout, a termination by Rodriguez without cause will have him pay 25-percent of the unpaid cumulative total compensation for the remainder of the term within 90-days of the termination date. If terminated by the school, Rodriguez will be paid 50-percent of the total compensation for the remainder of the agreement which can be reduced by the amount, if any, from compensation he would receive from other employment during the remainder of the term of the agreement.

There are a number of incentives tied to winning included in the contract as well.





Performance Incentives non-cumulative and awarded on highest win amount:

Eight wins - $100,000 (or)

Nine wins - $200,000 (or)

Ten wins - $300,000 (or)

Eleven wins - $500,000 (or)

Twelve wins - $700,000





Big 12 Conference Incentives and non-cumulative:

$100,00 - If team appears in Big 12 Championship Game (or)

$150,000 - If team finishes in first place (including a tie for first place) in the Big 12 regular season standings and appears in the Big 12 Championship Game but does not win the Big 12 Championship game (or)

$200,000 - If the team appears and wins the Big 12 Conference Championship Game but did not finish in first place (including a tie for first place) in the Big 12 Regular Season Standings (or)

$250,000 - If the team finishes in first place (including a tie for first place) in the Big 12 Conference regular season standings and appears in and wins the Big 12 Championship Game





Post Season Bowls non-cumulative:

Non-College Football Playoff Bowl Appearance - $50,000 (or)

Non-CFP Bowl Victory - $75,000 (or)

CFP First Round Appearance - $100,000 (or)

CFP Quarterfinal Appearance - $200,000 (or)

CFP Semifinal Appearance - $400,000 (or)

CFP Championship Game Appearance - $500,000 (or)

CFP National Championship Title - $750,000





Coach of the Year Awards (cumulative):

Big 12 Coach of the Year - $50,000 and

National Coach of the Year (Eddie Robinson, Walter Camp, Bobby Dodd, Bear Bryant, AP Coach of the Year) (only one) - $100,000





Academic Performance Rating (non-cumulative):

945 to, but not including 965: $50,000 (or)

965 or higher: $75,000