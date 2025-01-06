Dial Named Assistant Athletics Director for Football Operations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez has named Cole Dial as the assistant director for football operations for Mountaineer football.

Dial will direct and oversee the daily operations of the football office, manage budgets and expenditures, work with the administration on capital projects, plan and administer travel and work with senior administration on all football issues including policy, personnel and scheduling.

He also will provide administrative daily support to Rodriguez in the areas of practice planning and scheduling, fundraising, personal appearances and community involvement. He will serve as the football liaison to all units of the Athletics Department.

He comes to West Virginia from Jacksonville State, where he spent the last three years in the same capacity as director of football operations for the Gamecocks. He was a key member of the management team in organizing, planning, overseeing and supervising all aspects of the football program.

Dial went to Jacksonville State after six seasons at Louisiana-Monroe, including the Warhawks' director of football operations his final two years and the previous four seasons as the director of recruiting and player personnel. He helped ULM sign the Sun Belt Conference's No. 1 recruiting class in 2017, according to Rivals.com.

Prior to joining ULM, Dial spent six years (2010-15) working with the football program at Syracuse. From 2010-12, he served as quality control for administrative support and special teams before moving into the role of operations and recruiting administrator in the fall of 2013. His recruiting efforts helped the Orange sign their highest-rated recruiting class in 15 years.

The Marietta, Georgia, native started his career in athletics as a coach at Walton High School in Marietta from 2008-10.

Dial received a bachelor's degree in sports management from Reinhardt University in 2010.