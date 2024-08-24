PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

DL Fatorma Mulbah making the most of new role, opportunity at West Virginia

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia defensive line coach AJ Jackson felt that Fatorma Mulbah had the potential for more.

So, when the 6-foot-4, 306-pounder, entered the transfer portal after spending three seasons at Penn State, it was an easy sell for Jackson on how the Mountaineers could utilize his skill set up front. That’s because when Jackson was previously at James Madison he recruited Mulbah out of high school.

He didn’t land him the first time, but that connection paid off in his second recruitment.

“It’s a kid I’ve known for a long time,” he said.

During his three years with the Nittany Lions, Mulbah appeared in 19 games and recorded a total of four tackles during that time.

Jackson felt that Mulbah was being miscast in a four-down movement scheme and believed that his skill set would mesh well with what West Virginia was doing up front.

“I thought he was more of a straight-line guy and I showed him what I thought he could be. Obviously we have a relationship but I was just saying this is what I think is your strengths and taking his strengths and putting them on a piece of paper,” Jackson said.

Then the assistant coach was able to show Mulbah the defense and how his strengths fit into what the Mountaineers want to do perfectly.

“Not that you can’t do other stuff, I just think you fit in more here and it’s worked to our advantage,” he recalled.

In his first season with West Virginia, Mulbah surpassed his entire career snap total with 241 as a rotational piece for most of the year. He had played only 102 snaps on defense the three years before. At the center of that was a strong work ethic and drive which pushed Mulbah to improve.

But his role even grew further in the bowl game as he was elevated to a starter and performed well. Mulbah has carried that momentum forward and is looking to build on a season where he recorded 25 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a sack.

“Now to see him push to potentially be a starter after what he did in the bowl game, I’m just really excited with what he’s going to bring to the table in a more consistent role,” Jackson said.

Sometimes a change of scenery is all that is needed and Mulbah is a prime example of that.


----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvZGwtbXVsYmFoLW1ha2luZy1tb3N0LW9mLW5ldy1yb2xl LW9wcG9ydHVuaXR5LWF0LXdlc3QtdmlyZ2luaWEiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2aXJnaW5p YS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmRsLW11bGJhaC1tYWtpbmctbW9zdC1v Zi1uZXctcm9sZS1vcHBvcnR1bml0eS1hdC13ZXN0LXZpcmdpbmlhJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK