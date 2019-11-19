Neal Brown was looking for a spark for his football team.

The Mountaineers had lost five consecutive games and was coming off the most disappointing performance of his young tenure in a 38-17 home-loss to Texas Tech. It certainly wasn’t going to solve all of the issues, but the program made a change at the quarterback spot.

The reps were flipped from 60-40 in favor of Austin Kendall to Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege and the latter handled things well enough to go with him in a game. It wasn’t an indictment on the play of Kendall as much as it was West Virginia simply looking for a boost to turn the fortunes around.

“I just felt like we lost five in a row we needed a changeup. Jarret had practiced well so we made the decision,” Brown said.

It’s one Brown won’t regret.

Doege played under control and composed in engineering the 24-20 upset win as double-digit underdogs on the road at No. 24 Kansas State. It was the first win over a ranked team since the 42-41 triumph over Texas last season and a much needed shot in the arm for both Brown and his football team following five consecutive losses.

Doege finished 20-30 for 234 yards with 3 touchdowns, going 7-11 for 116 yards and each of those scores coming on third down. It certainly wasn’t a perfect performance but Doege gave the offense a chance by showing courage in the pocket and delivering the football on time.

“Thought Doege managed the game well. Thought he was under control,” Brown said. “He moved in the pocket and when he moved in the pocket he made some big plays.”

Doege delivered two touchdowns to his roommate George Campbell after the pair arrived on campus together during the summer. It was something they had discussed at length prior to getting on the field.

The ability to extend those plays was the difference for Doege. While he isn’t going to be confused for Lamar Jackson anytime soon, Doege was able to slide the pocket and buy time on several instances including the 50-yard touchdown toss on a near impossible 3rd and 22 in the fourth quarter.

On the play, he rolled the pocket to the left and bought enough time to find a wide open Bryce Wheaton behind the defense for the score. After taking a big hit, Doege fell to the turf but then was able to see what unfolded. During his two-years as the starter at Bowling Green he had been flagged for crossing the line of scrimmage on similar throws but this time he made sure that wasn’t the case.

“It’s instincts to get out of the pocket. Finding a guy, I think it just turns into instincts,” he said.

It wasn’t the first on the field experience for Doege, but he did admit that there is a difference from the size and speed between the two levels of football he’s suited up at. But Doege certainly proved his worth while earning at least a second start in the process.

“Football is football,” Doege said.

After recovering from off-season surgery, Doege was eased into fall camp and then moved to scout team before continuing his ascension toward the starting role.

He was content with sitting this season out and redshirting in large part because of the resources available to him to add weight and change his body that simply weren’t there during his time at Bowling Green.

Brown was looking for a spark and he certainly found it – while also likely finding his starting quarterback in the process.

“These guys took me in with open arms and I just fell right into place with this team,” Doege said.

No doubt about that.