ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

In their last outing, West Virginia delivered their best performance of the season, defeating Oklahoma State 38-14. This weekend, the Mountaineers host Iowa State.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to analyze the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those matchups. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 33 in the FPI, climbing 18 spots from last week.

Iowa State is ranked No. 19 by ESPN and is coming off a 43-21 win over Baylor.

According to ESPN’s formula, WVU is favored in four of its remaining games. The formula has been accurate so far, going 4-1 in its projections this season.