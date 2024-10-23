ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

In their last outing, West Virginia fell to Kansas State 45-18. This weekend, the Mountaineers travel to Arizona.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to analyze the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those matchups. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 53 in the FPI, down several spots from last week.

Arizona is ranked No. 70 by ESPN and is coming off a 34-7 loss to Colorado.

According to ESPN’s formula, WVU is favored in two of its remaining games. The formula has been accurate to this point, going 6-1 in its projections this season.