ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

West Virginia picked up a huge win over TCU this past weekend and will have the next weekend off before facing Houston.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index to look at the remaining schedule and their predictions on how WVU will fare in those games. WVU is currently ranked No. 42 by the network's model, which is up five spots from last week.

Last week the index had West Virginia losing for a predicted third consecutive loss, which in fact turned out to be WVU's third win in as many games. The Mountaineers are expected to win five of the remaining seven games.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of West Virginia winning each of its remaining games on the 2023 football schedule.

West Virginia's Game By Game Predictions
GAME LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK

Oct. 12 @ Houston

56.3%

+ 2.5%

Oct. 21 vs. Oklahoma State

71.0%

+ 4.6%

Oct. 28 @ UCF

30.7%

+ 4.8%

Nov. 4 vs. BYU

67.4%

+ 7.7%

Nov. 11 @ Oklahoma

5.5%

- 0.1%

Nov. 18 vs. Cincinnati

52.9%

+ 6.3%

Nov. 25 @ Baylor

55.8%

- 1.0%

----------

