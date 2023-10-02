West Virginia picked up a huge win over TCU this past weekend and will have the next weekend off before facing Houston.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index to look at the remaining schedule and their predictions on how WVU will fare in those games. WVU is currently ranked No. 42 by the network's model, which is up five spots from last week.

Last week the index had West Virginia losing for a predicted third consecutive loss, which in fact turned out to be WVU's third win in as many games. The Mountaineers are expected to win five of the remaining seven games.