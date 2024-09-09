PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
Publisher
@WVSportsDotCom
Publisher of WVSports.com

West Virginia took care of business this past weekend as they defeated Albany 49-14. Up next for the Mountaineers is a trip to Pittsburgh to face Pitt on Saturday.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to examine the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those games. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 47 in the FPI, up one spot from last week.

Pitt is currently ranked No. 53 by ESPN and the Panthers are coming off a 28-27 win over Cincinnati.

According to ESPN's formula, WVU is favored in four of their remaining games.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of West Virginia winning each of its remaining games on the 2023 football schedule.

West Virginia's Game By Game Predictions
GAME LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK

Sept 14 @ Pitt

47.5%

+ 2.9%

Sept 21 vs Kansas

46.3%

+ 7.0

Oct 5 @ Oklahoma State

32.5%

- 0.1%

Oct 12 vs Iowa State

57.7%

- 4.9%

Oct 19 vs Kansas State

38.9%

- 2.8%

Oct 26 @ Arizona

37.9%

+ 10.5.6%

Nov 9 @ Cincinnati

59.1%

+ 2.6%

Nov 16 vs Baylor

61.7%

- 0.6%

Nov 23 vs UCF

32.9%

- 3.8%

Nov 30 @ Texas Tech

59.0%

+ 7.4%

Below you will find ESPN's pre-season predictions. This should allow you to track the overall changes throughout the season.

