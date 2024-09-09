West Virginia took care of business this past weekend as they defeated Albany 49-14. Up next for the Mountaineers is a trip to Pittsburgh to face Pitt on Saturday.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to examine the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those games. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 47 in the FPI, up one spot from last week.

Pitt is currently ranked No. 53 by ESPN and the Panthers are coming off a 28-27 win over Cincinnati.

According to ESPN's formula, WVU is favored in four of their remaining games.