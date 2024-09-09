ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games
West Virginia took care of business this past weekend as they defeated Albany 49-14. Up next for the Mountaineers is a trip to Pittsburgh to face Pitt on Saturday.
We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to examine the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those games. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 47 in the FPI, up one spot from last week.
Pitt is currently ranked No. 53 by ESPN and the Panthers are coming off a 28-27 win over Cincinnati.
According to ESPN's formula, WVU is favored in four of their remaining games.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of West Virginia winning each of its remaining games on the 2023 football schedule.
|GAME
|LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK
Sept 14 @ Pitt
47.5%
+ 2.9%
Sept 21 vs Kansas
46.3%
+ 7.0
Oct 5 @ Oklahoma State
32.5%
- 0.1%
Oct 12 vs Iowa State
57.7%
- 4.9%
Oct 19 vs Kansas State
38.9%
- 2.8%
Oct 26 @ Arizona
37.9%
+ 10.5.6%
Nov 9 @ Cincinnati
59.1%
+ 2.6%
Nov 16 vs Baylor
61.7%
- 0.6%
Nov 23 vs UCF
32.9%
- 3.8%
Nov 30 @ Texas Tech
59.0%
+ 7.4%
Below you will find ESPN's pre-season predictions. This should allow you to track the overall changes throughout the season.
