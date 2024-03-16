West Virginia has produced a number of talented players in recent classes. What does the class of 2025 hold for in-state prospects? Which players could be on the radar for West Virginia and what's the latest with each? It’s early but within the Mountain State there are still a number of prospects to keep tabs on moving forward.

Advertisement

Dues had long been on the West Virginia radar and the coaching staff finally extended a scholarship offer to him following an impressive camp performance in July. There he was clocked at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and performed impressively in both positional drills and one-on-one competition. That eventually led to his commitment to the Big 12 Conference program in September. Dues is a wide receiver with decent size and while the Mountaineers were the first power five for him it likely won't be the last. Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall is the lead recruiter

TARGETS:

Jackson made multiple visits and camp stops at West Virginia including during the summer where he impressed. That led to a scholarship offer in July and the Mountaineers immediately became one of the his top programs under consideration. West Virginia wasn't the first power five because Mississippi State held that distinction but the program has a great shot here given the ties he has with it being an in-state school and his connection with the coaching staff. Jackson is being targeted as a defensive back but has the ability to also play offense if need be. His recently released top four is West Virginia, North Carolina State, Mississippi State and Liberty.

Sack has made multiple visits to West Virginia over the years but has yet to receive a scholarship offer from the program. Still, offensive coordinator Chad Scott has developed a connection with Sack and the Mountaineers have had him in camp multiple times. Sack has received offers from several program and this will depend on how things continue to develop for him moving forward.

Vellaithambi Is a quarterback at the high school level but is being targeted at several spots in college including as an athlete. The in-state prospect has visited Morgantown and has a strong interest in the program but the Mountaineers have yet to pull the trigger on a scholarship offer. Vellaithambi has the Mountaineers on his list but it will depend on how the coaching staff proceeds with his recruitment moving forward.

Stay up to date on the WVU basketball coaching search and so much more. Get 60 percent off with an annual subscription with this deal Link: https://bit.ly/3Tql2c2