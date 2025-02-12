Advertisement
Published Feb 12, 2025
Examining the NET Rankings across the Big 12 Conference
Keenan Cummings
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com examines the NET rankings across the Big 12, breaking down where all 16 teams stand in key metrics.

NET Rankings for the Big 12
TeamRecordNET RankingQuadrant 1 Record

Houston

20-4

3

5-3

Iowa State

19-5

7

7-4

Texas Tech

18-5

8

6-3

Arizona

17-7

10

7-7

Kansas

17-7

11

5-6

Baylor

14-9

26

4-8

BYU

16-8

40

3-5

West Virginia

15-9

43

5-6

Cincinnati

15-9

48

1-7

Arizona State

12-11

65

3-8

Kansas State

13-11

70

4-5

UCF

13-11

72

3-8

TCU

12-11

80

1-8

Utah

13-11

81

0-9

Oklahoma State

12-11

97

0-8

Colorado

9-15

107

1-8

--The Average NET Ranking for the 16 Big 12 teams is 48.

--A total of 9 of the 16 teams are perched inside the top 50.

