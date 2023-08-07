When searching to replace Matt Jansen in the scouting department, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had one non-negotiable when it came to candidates.

“We wanted somebody with NFL experience,” he said.

Enter Drew Fabianich.

The veteran scout certainly checks that box with over 18-years in the Dallas Cowboys organization, including the last 14 at the national level of scouting.

In total, Fabianich has over 37-years of teaching, coaching, talent acquisition and performance evaluation at all levels.

The hire was made in large part due to the positive feedback that Brown received on Fabianich from a number of guys that he trusts within the industry.

On top of his time as a scout at the professional level, Fabianich also spent some time at Auburn in a similar role prior to Bryan Harsin being fired.

Fabianich will have a number of duties in his role as the General Manager and Director of Scouting ranging from organizing, scouting and overseeing all aspects of game analysis and planning for the football program while working with Brown on all aspects of roster management.

He also will assist in identifying and evaluating prospects and with all other areas of player personnel and recruiting in his new ever-evolving role.

Under Jansen, West Virginia tried to evolve their personnel department to align with the landscape in college sports with a branch devoted to college scouting of the transfer portal window and another with high school and junior college recruiting.

Given that experience that Fabianich has he brings instant credibility within the building and when it comes to communicating with the staff and current roster on what the NFL is looking for, how they go about evaluating and what individual players need to do to put them in position to play in the league.

Then the scouting background comes into play when mining the portal because essentially that is what college programs are doing when it comes to identifying talent.

“You’re taking the NFL model from a scouting perspective and applying it to a little bit younger guy at the college level,” Brown said.

And that experience also plays a role in helping to mold and shape the rest of the people in that scouting department in the future.

It’s just a single hire, but one that Brown is excited about moving forward given all that he can bring to the table in so many different areas.

“He’s going to be a big benefit,” Brown said.