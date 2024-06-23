West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West 2025 linebacker Grant Beerman had already taken three official visits to other schools prior to his trip to West Virginia over the weekend and expected much of the same presentation as he had seen on his previous stops.

Beerman, 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, had been to West Virginia three times prior to his official visit to Morgantown but this one was the best yet.

“I had a great time and I know my parents did as well. That was a combination of everything that we did. We went bowling, going to the lake and getting on the field with other recruits and players. I hadn’t done that on any other OV so that experience meant a lot to me,” he said.

And that was a recurring theme throughout the weekend as Beerman was constantly surprised by how personalized his experience at West Virginia was. While he had been expecting many of the things he had seen on his previous stops to schools, this was different in a good way.

“Some of the OVs were the same with meetings and activities but this was just different. It had a different vibe to it and I think it had to do with the staff. It was the fourth weekend but the energy level seemed personalized just like the first weekend,” he said. “I think that really helped make the visit so personalized and different from the other ones.”

Even his final meeting with head coach Neal Brown at the end of the trip was a different experience.

“Just talking ball with him was really good that summarized how my visit went in general because that conversation was one of the best I've had with the head coach,” he said.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has been the lead recruiter for Beerman but he also has been able to get to know inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz. This weekend provided even more of an opportunity for the two to bond.

West Virginia is targeting Beerman as an inside linebacker and he was able to sit down and discuss his fit in the scheme with Koonz. There also is the possibility for him to potentially bounce outside to the spur position depending on how he continues to develop.

“Talking scheme and where I fit with coach Koonz was a big thing. That really helped me. We had talked football and gone over some things but this really helped summarize,” he said.

Beerman had previously visited Cincinnati, Purdue and Michigan State with those three along with the Mountaineers making up the options he will eventually choose from. Beerman plans to sit down with his parents in the coming weeks to reach that decision and will base it on his official visits as well as the school that makes him feel like he’s at home.

And it’s safe to say West Virginia certainly impressed this past weekend.

“I had gone in and had been pretty high on the three programs before and I didn’t know where West Virginia stands but now after this visit I'm really going to have to take it into consideration because I was really impressed. I was blown away,” he said.