Freshman fix on the table for West Virginia basketball?

Bob Huggins admitted that everything was potentially on the table when it came to addressing the issues that have plagued his West Virginia basketball team during a four-game losing streak.

That means even the possibility of inserting some freshmen into games.

Huggins personally apologized to freshmen Jamel King and Seth Wilson after the pair only played a combined 1:56 against Oklahoma despite the struggles on the floor.

“Had a great week and we didn’t play them,” Huggins said.

Moving to true freshmen for bigger roles that had been scarcely used before is often looked at as waving a white flag of sorts. But the head coach admitted that he isn’t sure that they wouldn’t be better off by at least trying to mix up what they were previously doing to find a spark.

“We’re probably going to find out here really quick,” he added.

The pair isn’t where they need to be defensively at this stage, which isn’t surprising, but the duo could be used more than they previously have moving forward. Obviously some of that depends on how the other players on the roster respond but at least the consideration is there for a change.

“They had really good weeks and they actually beat the guys that played. They were on the second team running the stuff that we needed to guard and they destroyed those guys,” Huggins said.

It’s no guarantee that any changes occur, but it does seem at least likely that it could be considered. That’s going to be especially true if the Mountaineers continue to struggle and that pair along with Kobe Johnson who has seen regular minutes continue to improve.

After the heat of the moment passed, Huggins admitted that he hadn’t yet thought of any lineup changes and spent one practice as a mental rest day. But at worst, the idea of possibly giving those guys more time is to create a sense of urgency.

“We sat and watched game film. We talked about where we were and why we were where we were,” Huggins said. “We went out on the floor and walked through some things but we didn’t do anything basketball wise.”

There’s a lot of basketball left in this season, but it’s clear that the door is at least cracked for some of the freshmen on the roster to expand their roles. It now seems that it’s a matter of if, instead of when.