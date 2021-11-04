Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Oklahoma State

In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia (4-4) has won consecutive games in a row and will look for a third against No. 11 Oklahoma State (7-1). WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--Neal Brown is in his third season atop the West Virginia football program with a record of 15-15. Overall, Brown has a 50-31 record as a head coach.

--West Virginia is 15th all-time in wins.

--The Mountaineers are s 13-3-2 in games played on Nov. 6, including 7-1-1 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2004 (Temple/W 42-21).

--West Virginia is 2-3 all-time against Oklahoma State in Morgantown.

--West Virginia has lost six straight to Oklahoma State.

--West Virginia is now 151-138-1 in nationally televised games after beating TCU.

--Coaching staff assignments: Matt Moore (AHC-OL/Field); Gerad Parker (OC-WR/Press Box); Chad Scott (Co-OC-RB/Field); Jordan Lesley (DC-OLB/Field); ShaDon Brown (Co-DC-DBs/Field); Jeff Koonz (ST Coordinator-ILB/Field); Andrew Jackson (DL/Field); Sean Reagan (QB/Press Box); Travis Trickett (TE-IR/Field); Dontae Wright (S/Press Box).

--West Virginia is is 93-14 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.

--The Mountaineers have gone to a bowl game in 17 of the last 19 years. West Virginia is one of 15 power five schools to accomplish that feat along with Georgia (19), Oklahoma (19), Wisconsin (19), Clemson (18), Florida (18), Florida State (18), LSU (18), Ohio State (18), Oklahoma State (18), Virginia Tech (18), Alabama (17), Auburn (17), Iowa (17) and Oregon (17).

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 204-22-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. Since 2000, the Mountaineers are 65-6 when hitting the 40-point plateau, and WVU is 195-6 all-time when scoring at least 40 or more points in a game.

--The Mountaineers defense has registered 58 tackles for loss, averaging 7.2 tackles for loss per game. The defense is ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 4 nationally in the category. The Mountaineer defense also has registered 20 sacks this season, averaging 2.5 per game. That number is No. 3 in the Big 12.

--The Mountaineer defense is ranked No. 12 nationally in red zone defense (.714), No. 29 in third-down defense (.342), No. 31 in rushing defense (124.8) and No. 32 in first down defense (144)

--Over the last seven years, West Virginia has produced 134 takeaways, ranking No. 33 nationally and No. 17 among Power Five schools.

--The 2021 roster currently consists of 108 players from 20 different states, Washington D.C. (1) and four foreign countries: Canada (3), Finland (1), Sweden (1) and The Netherlands (1).

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2021 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 554 plays, 273 on the ground and 281 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 1,001 yards, an average of 3.7 yards per carry and 16 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 2,223 yards, 11 touchdowns and an average of 12.1 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 3,224 yards of total offense, 27 touchdowns, an average of 5.8 yards per play and an average of 29.6 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 68 first downs by the run and 98 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 125.1 yards per game on the ground, 277.9 yards per game passing and 403.0 yards per game of total offense.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 249 plays and have gained 1,501 yards for a 6.0 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 180 plays for 1,032 yards and a 5.7 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 111 plays for 587 yards and a 5.3 average gain. West Virginia has run 14 plays on fourth down for 104 yards and a 7.4 average.

--WVU’s touchdowns have come 13 times on first down (8 rush/5 pass), six times on second down (3 rush/3 pass), seven times on third down (5 rush/2 pass) and one touchdown on fourth down (0 rush/1 pass).

--Sixteen true freshmen have played for the Mountaineers in 2021: Caden Biser (LB), Aubrey Burks (S), Will Crowder (QB), Treylan Davis (TE), Brayden Dudley (DL), Justin Johnson Jr. (RB), Davis Mallinger (S), Saint McLeod (S), Wyatt Milum (OL), Kaden Prather (WR), Cam Rice (DL), Tomas Rimac (OL), Hammond Russell IV (DL), Edward Vesterinen (DL), Victor Wikstrom (TE) and Andrew Wilson-Lamp (CB).