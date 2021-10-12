Geno Smith thrust into action in NFL's Week 5

Smith, who has been the team's No. 2 quarterback since 2019, connected with wide receiver D.K. Metcalf for a 23-yard touchdown pass on his first offensive drive, capping an 11-play, 98-yard possession.

After starting quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a hand injury on the previous possession, the Seattle Seahawks turned to their long-time backup.

Minutes later, with the Rams holding a one-possession lead, Smith looked to put the Seahawks ahead. However, his first pass was intercepted after intended wide receiver Tyler Lockett fell to the ground while running his route.

The Rams added a field goal, and would go on to win, 26-17. Smith threw for 131 yards on 10-of-17 passing, connecting on a touchdown and an interception. He added 23 rushing yards on three carriers.

After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised his reserve quarterback.

"Geno did a really, really good job, very much in command," Carroll said. "We were able to do all kinds of things with him out there. He handled all the communications beautifully and played really well. We had a chance to win a football game."

Smith told reporters postgame that, now in his ninth NFL season, he knew his number could be called at any time.

"One thing about me is I always prepare like I'm going to play," Smith told reporters after the game. "You never know what can happen, I've been around long enough to know that. [I've] just been preparing, been ready. Studying the heck out of the call sheet. I like to feel like a coach when I'm out there, so when I got my opportunity, really wasn't too much to it. Just wanted to go out there and try to get a win."

Numerous outlets reported that Wilson underwent surgery on Friday, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there was a "realistic chance" that Wilson would return in four weeks.