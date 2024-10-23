Hubbard confident in o-line's chemistry even as injuries start to factor in

West Virginia's offensive line could be without their left tackle this weekend against Arizona. But even as they prepare for life potentially without him, they are still confident as a unit.

"Overall, this year, I think we've done pretty well. There's some things that I say we could probably clean up communication-wise that we really got better at throughout the season, and we'll continue to get better at. But we've been together for a long time, playing off each other. We know each other's strengths and weaknesses. Just an every-week battle. Just keep continuing to do our job and try to lead this team as best as we can," West Virginia right guard Ja'Quay Hubbard said.

WVU's o-line has had the same five guys playing for most of the year as they've been able to stay healthy. However, this past Saturday, they lost left tackle Wyatt Milum at halftime, and he did not return, and his status for this weekend's game is unknown.

"The chemistry there, we know each other's strengths and weaknesses. So to be able to have those reps under our belt with everyone besides us, even if the lineup would shift if injury or whatnot, Coach Moore does a great job," Hubbard said.

"And fall and spring with putting us in situations with playing with people beside each other who we may not have the most reps with next to. But when you get in those pressure situations, you should feel comfortable next to your brother."

If Milum can't go in, will step Johnny Williams, who has played the most snaps outside of the five starters on the offensive line this season with 93.

"Like I mentioned, he's the best tackle in the nation. So when he's not on the field, obviously, you're losing some production. But I'm very proud of Johnny Williams. He prepares every day as if he would be the starter, and as you guys can see, when he gets his opportunity, he's holding his ground. But yeah, you miss a guy like Wyatt. It's inevitable, he's amazing at what he does, he works really hard. But it's a next-man-up type of business. And we have full faith in Johnny whenever he's on the field. He doesn't want to let us down, and we don't want to let him down. So that kind of helps the whole progress," Hubbard said.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was also high on Williams despite his limited action this season.

Williams, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle, has the size to play the position, but he's also produced in the games he's been in so far this season. Williams has a 68.7 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus this season, which ranks 10th on the entire Mountaineer offense.

"He's getting better. Good for him that he's played against Penn State, that's kind of baptism by fire; you line up, and you got two first-rounders in front of you. He's gotten better. He had to play that game, obviously played against Albany, but he played maybe the Kansas game a series or two," Brown said.

"He's getting better. He's still got to get stronger, but if he's called upon to start, I think he will function at a high level."



