The term fit is always an interesting one when it comes to coaching hires.

But basketball head coach Bob Huggins sees some reasons why new head football coach Neal Brown might just be that at West Virginia.

Brown, a native of Danville, Kentucky, had a successful stint as the head coach at Troy leading the Trojans to a 35-16 mark during his four years atop the program. That tenure, most notably the road upset over LSU in 2017, caught the eye of Huggins, an admitted football fan.

“You want to kind of follow successful people and see what makes them tick,” Huggins said.

The two leaders of their respective programs met Monday and the conversation, while brief, centered on a subject that is near and dear to Huggins. That subject?

Well, the state of West Virginia, of course.

“About West Virginia; about the people of West Virginia, about our fan base and really this university. Obviously everything came out positive for me because I love the place,” Huggins said.

Why is that important when it comes to fit? Because due to Brown’s upbringing in his native Kentucky he is from familiar with how things work in the Mountain State, according to Huggins.

“I think we can make an argument there is not a whole lot of difference between Kentucky and West Virginia. I’ve been to Danville once but I think you grow up very much the same kind of way,” Huggins said. “You grow up UK unless you live in Louisville and here it’s West Virginia.”

Huggins also was generally impressed with Brown as a person and one other aspect that kept coming up during the course of their discussions.

“He loves basketball,” he said.

Brown will be officially introduced as the 35th head coach of West Virginia Thursday at 11 a.m.